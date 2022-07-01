Wellcraft Enters Cruising Market With A Splash - Quimby's Cruising Guide

Three Mercury or Yamaha Engines can cruise at speeds up to 50knots — offering 360 degree views from both the pilot house and adjacent galley. Comfortably accommodating up to five passengers, the new Wellcraft is perfect for quick day outings or multi-day adventures. For those quick day outings, the bow offers three sunbathers that can be utilized while anchored in a quite cove or on calm ocean waters.
A luxurious front cabin also provides a full size bed, bathroom and separate shower.
When it comes to cruisers, trawlers, speedboats and liveaboards, rarely does a vessel hit the market that can be considered and all-in-one for folks. The 355 may have just hit that mark.
For more information on availability and unveiling information visit: https://promo.wellcraft.com/wellcraft-355