Wellcraft Enters Cruising Market With A Splash - Quimby's Cruising Guide

The all new Wellcraft 355 has arrived and it ticks all of the boxes. Built for speed and comfort, for those looking to cruise both the inland and coastal waterways, the 355 has that original trawler hull to tackle the coastal waterways along with capabilities (and outboard motors) to navigate the inland waterways with aplomb.

Three Mercury or Yamaha Engines can cruise at speeds up to 50knots — offering 360 degree views from both the pilot house and adjacent galley. Comfortably accommodating up to five passengers, the new Wellcraft is perfect for quick day outings or multi-day adventures. For those quick day outings, the bow offers three sunbathers that can be utilized while anchored in a quite cove or on calm ocean waters.

A luxurious front cabin also provides a full size bed, bathroom and separate shower.

When it comes to cruisers, trawlers, speedboats and liveaboards, rarely does a vessel hit the market that can be considered and all-in-one for folks. The 355 may have just hit that mark.

For more information on availability and unveiling information visit: https://promo.wellcraft.com/wellcraft-355