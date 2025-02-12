Celebrating Valentine’s Day

Cruisers have an explorer’s heart. So, what better way to spend Valentines Day than exploring. Set your sights for a new destination this February 14

th

. Or recreate a memorable moment by revisiting a special location but explore new activities you have been wanting to try. We compiled some ideas that may help get your Valentines Day plans moving.

Here are some activities that you could try, if you haven’t already.

Stand up paddle boarding is perfect for both fitness enthusiasts and leisure seekers, paddleboarding lets you explore at your own pace while getting a full-body workout. Or if you would rather try a traditional paddle kayaking might be for you. Both provide an up close and personal look at nature and wildlife around you. Snorkeling on the other hand is a great way to explore the world and wildlife under you. Great places to find both above and under the water activities are national parks. One example is Biscayne National Park in Florida, where you can paddle board or kayak through amazing mangrove trails that intersect with manatee hangout spots, or snorkel at this national park’s fish bejeweled coral reefs. Take great underwater photos and maybe even hang out with a school of manatees.

There are some national parks that are best explored by boat. Listed here are a few that you may want to explore along your journey!

Isle Royale National Park, Michigan, Everglades National Park, Florida, Voyageurs National Park, Minnesota, Dry Tortugas National Park, Florida, Apostle Islands National Lakeshore, Wisconsin. Another great way to find water trails and activities near you other than google is to stop by a local marina and chat with the staff.

If there is one thing seasoned sailors and landlubbers would agree on it would be that on Valetines Day, you can’t go wrong with a great meal! So how about making dinner reservations at a waterfront restaurant for a dock ‘n’ dine. This way you can have the incredible views of the water while being served a great Valentines Dinner. Another great option is to order take-out and cruise to a nice spot, anchor down, and watch the sunset! Don’t forget dessert, my favorite is good red wine with a big slice of chocolate cake!

This next activity should be mandatory. When was the last time you had a dance party on your boat? Whether you want to turn up the romance or have a good laugh, dancing under the stars on the deck of your boat is a great way to start. Create a playlist of your favorite tunes and let the gentle motion of the water set the rhythm for your private dance party.

Lastly, if you can escape the city lights stargazing on the water adds a touch of magic to your Valentine’s Day evening, though you most likely do this often, right? If you have a telescope break it out, create a cozy space, and marvel at the celestial wonders together. A perfect end to a perfect day. Happy Valentines Day!