The 2025 Quimby’s Cruising Guide Available for Pre-Order!

With over 9,000 miles, the Inland Waterways and the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway (GIWW) offer an abundance of waterfront towns thriving with character and history. For more than six decades,

Quimby’s Cruising Guide

has been the trusted source for boaters cruising these waters. Nautical charts, marina listings and navigation aids make this printed guide an invaluable resource for every boater to have on board their vessel.

For our 63rd edition of Quimby’s Cruising Guide, we’re touring a handful of waterfront towns, each with their own story to tell. Maysville, Kentucky, located about 60 miles northeast of Lexington, became an important port on the Ohio River after being incorporated in 1787. A manufacturing town still to this day, Maysville was also an important stop on the Underground Railroad, since the free state of Ohio was right across the river. Today, the town weaves an urban living feel into its small-town atmosphere.

Travel south to the GIWW and you’ll encounter Florida’s Forgotten Coast. A trio of quaint towns dot this coastal landscape. Carrabelle, Apalachicola, and Port St. Joe, all within a day’s cruise of each other, offer their own unique flavor and charm.

Per usual, we have updated the 2025 edition with the latest marina listings, fuel stops and lock and dam information through individual mailings, e-mails, calls and user input. Low water levels continued to be a challenge on the Inland Waterways in 2024. Businesses are learning to adapt and hope to be in a good position for the 2025 season.

In conjunction with the printed guide, we will continue to provide updates through our monthly e-newsletters and on www.quimbyscruisingguide.com, including additional destination and lifestyle articles, know-how tips and much more.

2025 Cover

Inside the 2025 Guide–Message In A Bottle

