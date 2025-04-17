Quimby’s 2025 Photo Contest Winners

Here are the Quimby’s Cruising Guide 2025 Photo Contest Winners…
COVER WINNER:
Dois Allen
Partly Cloudy With Heavy Fireworks On The Lake Front
Lake Michigan
____________________________________________
MARINA CATEGORY
WINNER
Jeanie Hudgins
Reflection
RUNNER UP
Kelly Connor
Island City Harbor
Sabula, Iowa
RUNNER UP
Capt. Brian Klawitter
Evening At Alma Marina
Alma, WI
____________________________________________
WILDLIFE CATEGORY
WINNER
Chip Bohle
Heron
Kentucky Lake
RUNNER UP
Jeanie Hodgins
Ducks (top photo)
Resting (bottom photo)
____________________________________________
NATURE CATEGORY
WINNER
Capt. Brian Klawitter
Perfect Anchorage
Lake Pepin Sunset UMR MM 770
RUNNER UP
Chip Bohle
Reflection
Kentucky Lake
RUNNER UP
Matt Schara
As The Day Wraps Up
Mississippi River Lock 14
____________________________________________
PEOPLE CATEGORY
WINNER
Ben Pothoff
Living
Mississippi at Crater Cove near Lacrosse, WI
RUNNER UP
Capt. Brian Klawitter
Everything Starts With A Dream
UMR MM 794.4 Treasure Island Resort and Casino’s Spirit of the Water in the background.
RUNNER UP
Jeanie Hudgins
Teaching Them Young
Coinjock MM50
____________________________________________
BOATS CATEGORY
WINNER
Carol Dean
Florida Shrimper
Withlacoochee River-Marker 40
RUNNER UP
Matt Schara
Water Buddies
Mississippi Lock 14
RUNNER UP
Michelle Wohlfarth Ruckel
M’s Toy Anchored For The Night
Mississippi River pool 26, mile marker 224, Iowa Island
____________________________________________
ANYTHING GOES CATEGORY
WINNER
Michelle Wohlfarth Ruckel
Bring On The Stars
Mississippi River pool 26, mile marker 224. Iowa Island
RUNNER UP
Jeannie Hudgins
Dock Masters Hard At Work
Intracoastal MM50
RUNNER UP
Capt. Brian Klawitter
Reflection Of Evening On Pool 4 UMR
UMR MM794.8