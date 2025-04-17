 Quimby’s 2025 Photo Contest Winners – Quimby's Cruising Guide

Quimby’s 2025 Photo Contest Winners

By Patrice Hoffman|
Featured
Quimby’s would like to thank all that participated in the Quimby’s Cruising Guide 2025 Photo Contest. 2024 was a great year to cruise our Inland Rivers and Gulf Intracoastal Waterway. The ever-increasing interest in transient boating has sparked an even greater wanderlust for the American heartland. Cheers to a great year of cruising and wishing everyone a wonderful and exciting 2025 boating season and start snapping photos for our 2026 contest.

Here are the Quimby’s Cruising Guide 2025 Photo Contest Winners…

COVER WINNER:
Dois Allen
Partly Cloudy With Heavy Fireworks On The Lake Front
Lake Michigan

 

____________________________________________

MARINA CATEGORY

WINNER
Jeanie Hudgins
Reflection

 

RUNNER UP
Kelly Connor
Island City Harbor
Sabula, Iowa 

RUNNER UP
Capt. Brian Klawitter
Evening At Alma Marina
Alma, WI

 

____________________________________________

WILDLIFE CATEGORY

WINNER 
Chip Bohle
Heron
Kentucky Lake

 

RUNNER UP
Jeanie Hodgins
Ducks (top photo)
Resting (bottom photo)

 

____________________________________________

NATURE CATEGORY

WINNER
Capt. Brian Klawitter
Perfect Anchorage
Lake Pepin Sunset UMR MM 770

 

RUNNER UP
Chip Bohle
Reflection
Kentucky Lake

RUNNER UP
Matt Schara
As The Day Wraps Up
Mississippi River Lock 14

 

____________________________________________

PEOPLE CATEGORY

WINNER
Ben Pothoff
Living
Mississippi at Crater Cove near Lacrosse, WI

 

RUNNER UP
Capt. Brian Klawitter
Everything Starts With A Dream
UMR MM 794.4 Treasure Island Resort and Casino’s Spirit of the Water in the background.

RUNNER UP
Jeanie Hudgins
Teaching Them Young
Coinjock MM50

 

____________________________________________

BOATS CATEGORY

WINNER
Carol Dean
Florida Shrimper
Withlacoochee River-Marker 40

 

RUNNER UP
Matt Schara
Water Buddies
Mississippi Lock 14

RUNNER UP
Michelle Wohlfarth Ruckel
M’s Toy Anchored For The Night
Mississippi River pool 26, mile marker 224, Iowa Island

 

____________________________________________

ANYTHING GOES CATEGORY

WINNER
Michelle Wohlfarth Ruckel
Bring On The Stars
Mississippi River pool 26, mile marker 224. Iowa Island

 

RUNNER UP
Jeannie Hudgins
Dock Masters Hard At Work
Intracoastal MM50

RUNNER UP
Capt. Brian Klawitter
Reflection Of Evening On Pool 4 UMR
UMR MM794.8

 

