Quimby’s 2025 Photo Contest Winners

Quimby’s would like to thank all that p articipated in the Quimby’s Cruising Guide 2025 Photo Contest. 2024 was a great year to cruise our Inland Rivers and Gulf Intracoastal Waterway . The ever-increasing interest in transient boating has sparked an even greater wanderlust for the American heartland . Cheers to a great year of cruising and wishing everyone a wonderful and exciting 202 5 b oating s eason and s tart snapping photos for our 2026 contest.

Here are the Quimby’s Cruising Guide 2025 Photo Contest Winners…

COVER WINNER:

Dois Allen

Partly Cloudy With Heavy Fireworks On The Lake Front

Lake Michigan

____________________________________________

MARINA CATEGORY

WINNER

Jeanie Hudgins

Reflection

RUNNER UP

Kelly Connor

Island City Harbor

Sabula, Iowa

RUNNER UP

Capt. Brian Klawitter

Evening At Alma Marina

Alma, WI

____________________________________________

WILDLIFE CATEGORY

WINNER

Chip Bohle

Heron

Kentucky Lake



RUNNER UP

Jeanie Hodgins

Ducks (top photo)

Resting (bottom photo)

____________________________________________

NATURE CATEGORY

WINNER

Capt. Brian Klawitter

Perfect Anchorage

Lake Pepin Sunset UMR MM 770

RUNNER UP

Chip Bohle

Reflection

Kentucky Lake

RUNNER UP

Matt Schara

As The Day Wraps Up

Mississippi River Lock 14

____________________________________________

PEOPLE CATEGORY

WINNER

Ben Pothoff

Living

Mississippi at Crater Cove near Lacrosse, WI

RUNNER UP

Capt. Brian Klawitter

Everything Starts With A Dream

UMR MM 794.4 Treasure Island Resort and Casino’s Spirit of the Water in the background.

RUNNER UP

Jeanie Hudgins

Teaching Them Young

Coinjock MM50

____________________________________________

BOATS CATEGORY

WINNER

Carol Dean

Florida Shrimper

Withlacoochee River-Marker 40

RUNNER UP

Matt Schara

Water Buddies

Mississippi Lock 14

RUNNER UP

Michelle Wohlfarth Ruckel

M’s Toy Anchored For The Night

Mississippi River pool 26, mile marker 224, Iowa Island



____________________________________________

ANYTHING GOES CATEGORY

WINNER

Michelle Wohlfarth Ruckel

Bring On The Stars

Mississippi River pool 26, mile marker 224. Iowa Island

RUNNER UP

Jeannie Hudgins

Dock Masters Hard At Work

Intracoastal MM50

RUNNER UP

Capt. Brian Klawitter

Reflection Of Evening On Pool 4 UMR

UMR MM794.8

