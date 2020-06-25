 Quimby’s Photo Contest | Quimby's Cruising Guide

Quimby’s Photo Contest

by | Jun 25, 2020 | News, Uncategorized |

Quimby’s Photo Contest

The first annual Quimby’s Cruising Guide photo contest will highlight amateur photographs taken along the Inland & Gulf Intracoastal Waterways. The contest will run through September 1, 2020. There will be five main categories: Nature, Wildlife, People, Marinas and Anything Goes. Winners will be announced online and have their photos published in the 2021 printed guide. For contest rules and submission requirements, see below:

Rules

  • Only amateur photography is allowed. Any person considered a professional photographer – making a percentage of their living off of photography – may not be included.
  • Photos must be untouched and not previously published. Any photos that are digitally enhanced will get placed in the “Anything Goes” category.
  • Photos must be taken on one of the waterways listed in Quimby’s Cruising Guide.
  • You may submit as many photos as you would like.
  • All submissions must include name, phone and e-mail contact information with each entry.
  • By sending in photos, you are agreeing to potentially having your work published. There is no compensation provided for published work under the contest.

How to Enter

  • Please send all entries to: zac@wjinc.net
  • Please include your name, phone, e-mail and approximate mile marker location on the waterway for each photo.
  • The deadline for entry is September 1, 2020.
Share this story...