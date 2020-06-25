Quimby’s Photo Contest

The first annual Quimby’s Cruising Guide photo contest will highlight amateur photographs taken along the Inland & Gulf Intracoastal Waterways. The contest will run through September 1, 2020. There will be five main categories: Nature, Wildlife, People, Marinas and Anything Goes. Winners will be announced online and have their photos published in the 2021 printed guide. For contest rules and submission requirements, see below:

Rules

Only amateur photography is allowed. Any person considered a professional photographer – making a percentage of their living off of photography – may not be included.

Photos must be untouched and not previously published. Any photos that are digitally enhanced will get placed in the “Anything Goes” category.

Photos must be taken on one of the waterways listed in Quimby’s Cruising Guide.

You may submit as many photos as you would like.

All submissions must include name, phone and e-mail contact information with each entry.

By sending in photos, you are agreeing to potentially having your work published. There is no compensation provided for published work under the contest.

How to Enter

Please send all entries to: zac@wjinc.net

Please include your name, phone, e-mail and approximate mile marker location on the waterway for each photo.

The deadline for entry is September 1, 2020.