Quimby’s Photo Contest

The first annual Quimby’s Cruising Guide photo contest will highlight amateur photographs taken along the Inland & Gulf Intracoastal Waterways. The contest will run through September 1, 2020. There will be five main categories: Nature, Wildlife, People, Marinas and Anything Goes. Winners will be announced online and have their photos published in the 2021 printed guide. For contest rules and submission requirements, see below:
Rules
- Only amateur photography is allowed. Any person considered a professional photographer – making a percentage of their living off of photography – may not be included.
- Photos must be untouched and not previously published. Any photos that are digitally enhanced will get placed in the “Anything Goes” category.
- Photos must be taken on one of the waterways listed in Quimby’s Cruising Guide.
- You may submit as many photos as you would like.
- All submissions must include name, phone and e-mail contact information with each entry.
- By sending in photos, you are agreeing to potentially having your work published. There is no compensation provided for published work under the contest.
How to Enter
- Please send all entries to: zac@wjinc.net
- Please include your name, phone, e-mail and approximate mile marker location on the waterway for each photo.
- The deadline for entry is September 1, 2020.