Quimby’s 2024 Photo Contest Winners

We would like to send a big thank you to all that p articipated in the Quimby’s Cruising Guide 2024 Photo Contest. 2023 was a great year to cruise our Inland Rivers and Gulf Intracoastal Waterway . The ever-increasing interest in transient boating has sparked an even greater wanderlust for the American heartland . Cheers to a great year of cruising and wishing everyone a wonderful and exciting 202 4 b oating s eason and s tart snapping photos for our 2025 contest.

Here are the Quimby’s Cruising Guide 2024 Photo Contest Winners…

COVER CONTEST WINNER:

Jeannie Hudgins

Buyboat Mobjack

Coinjock intercoastal

____________________________________________

WINNER-CATEGORY MARINA

Brade Grace

Gorgeous Day on the Water

Texas Gulf Coast



RUNNER UP

Brade Grace

Sunrise in Kemah

Texas Gulf Coast

____________________________________________

WINNER-CATEGORY WILDLIFE

Brian Klawitter

Nesting Bald Eagle

____________________________________________

WINNER-CATEGORY NATURE

Matt Schara

I bid you good night

RUNNER UP

Damon Kennedy

Good karma

____________________________________________

WINNER-CATEGORY PEOPLE

David Mamo

Staniel Cay Sunset

RUNNER UP

Jeannie Hudgins

Intercoastal Coinjock, Chilling

____________________________________________

WINNER-CATEGORY BOAT

Mark Handley

Half Shell Dockside

RUNNER UP

Brian Klawitter

American Harmony in Red Wing, MN

____________________________________________

WINNER-CATEGORY ANYTHING GOES

John Foreman

Sunset on the Cumberland