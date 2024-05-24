Press Release: YANMAR SELECTED BY LINSSEN YACHTS TO POWER ITS ENTIRE RANGE

YANMAR Marine International (YMI) proudly announces its selection by Linssen Yachts to power its new Linssen 45 SL AC 75 Edition, set to debut in May this year, ahead of being the engine of choice across its entire range. The collaboration marks a significant milestone for both esteemed companies, each boasting a rich heritage in the marine industry. Linssen Yachts commemorates its 75th anniversary this year, while YANMAR celebrates 110 years of excellence.

The Linssen 45 SL AC will feature twin 4JH110 engines which use advanced common rail technology, paired with YANMAR’s VC20 vessel control system and E-Key, a newly launched cutting-edge solution designed to wirelessly unlock the VC20 and engines.

Commenting on the partnership, Floris Lettinga, Director of Sales and Marketing at YANMAR, said: “This collaboration was driven by our shared values of quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction. We are honored to be chosen as the power behind Linssen’s latest masterpiece and its entire range as we move our partnership forward. We were impressed with their expert hand-built craftsmanship and the sheer quality of its production line.”

The Linssen 45 SL AC 75 Edition is set to be unveiled on May 24th during the company’s Cruising Group BBQ at its Maasbracht shipyard. This will be followed by technical seminars for dealers and customers from May 24th – 29th.

Yvonne Linssen, Co-Owner and Sales and Marketing Director at Linssen Yachts, emphasized the synergies between the two brands, stating: “Our partnership with YANMAR represents a fusion of tradition and innovation, as we remain steadfast in our commitment to craftsmanship and quality. Both of us are family-owned businesses and YANMAR is recognized for its high-quality products, reliability, and having one of the strongest dealer and servicing networks globally. Together, we look forward to delivering exceptional experiences to our customers.”

The Linssen 45 SL AC offers unparalleled luxury and comfort. With its sleek anthracite color accents, premium stainless steel elements, and powerful bow line, this motor yacht stands out as a true gem in Linssen’s 75 Edition models. Inside, the emphasis on spaciousness is evident, with every square meter optimized for relaxation and entertainment. Meticulous attention to detail, including the use of contrasting materials and abundant natural light streaming through the large, continuous saloon windows, creates an atmosphere of sophistication and style. The Linssen 45 SL AC offers a personalized sanctuary for indulging in longer cruises across Europe or simply enjoying a weekend getaway close to home.

The collaboration between Linssen Yachts and YANMAR underscores a shared dedication to excellence, reliability, and customer satisfaction. As Linssen Yachts continues its 75th-anniversary celebrations with events throughout the year, including technical seminars and open days.