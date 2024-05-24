My Fun Five Picks for Your Cruiser Dad this Father’s Day!

#1 the BOTE Inflatable Hangout Chair Classic $349

If you’ve ever sat on an Adirondack chair and thought: ‘Dang, this would be cool in the water’, then the patent pending Hangout Chair is for you. Perfect for hot days when the sun is glaring and you need to keep cool while you float, the Hangout Chair is submerged in the rear with a floating upper half to give you the ultimate in-water Adirondack-chair experience. Your bottom is supported by a PVC sling so that it never feels like a balancing act when you’re floating (looking at you, pool noodles!). Magnepod Compatible! BOTE (boteboard.com)

#2 Luci LUX $20.97 (item illuminated in the above photo)

Bright, warm light in the palm of your hand. Compact and durable, this solar lantern can withstand up to 150 lbs. of pressure, while providing a soft light that lasts long into the night. Matte finish • 65 lumens • Warm white LEDs • Lasts up to 24 hours on a single charge • Recharge via solar or USB-C quick-charge (7 hours / 2-4 hours) Perfect for: Boating • camping • hiking • backpacking • tent lighting • beach days • climbing. Luci Lux – MPOWERD Inc.

#3 The Mantus Head Lamp $97

This one is designed for boaters. Rechargeable and water-resistant up to 30 feet. Illuminates up to 420 feet with 770 lumens. SOS setting will run for 24 hours on a single charge. mantusmarine.com

#4 JBL Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker $135

Music makes every boat ride better. This waterproof speaker is wireless, bluetooth, and has a noise and echo-canceling speakerphone. 12 hours of continuous, high-quality audio playtime will keep the party going. JBL Flip 4, Black – Waterproof, Portable & Durable Bluetooth Speaker

#5 Chocolates, for your dad who loves sweets. $15-$67

Harbor Sweets’ handcrafted small-batch chocolates in nautical themes from sailboats to seashells are hard to beat. $15–$67 | harborsweets.com

Happy Father’s Day!