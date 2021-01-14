Paducah Transient Dock Continues Awards Streak

January 14, 2021

PADUCAH – According to a recent news release, Marinas.com has notified the City of Paducah that Paducah’s Transient Boat Dock is a recipient of the 2020 Boaters’ Choice Award. This is the fourth consecutive year for Paducah to receive the award which honors marinas and docks that consistently provide an excellent home for the boating community and received the most praise throughout the year from boaters.

Parks & Recreation Department Director Amie Clark said, “Despite the challenges we faced in 2020, boaters continued to visit our vibrant town via the river and Paducah’s Boat Dock. We are so thankful that Marinas.com has selected us for our 4th Boaters’ Choice Award. We have a great team of employees who work hard to assist boaters as they travel to Paducah and keep the docking facility clean and operational. Thank you to our visitors and thank you to Team Paducah for making this another great year.”

According to Marinas.com, 366 marinas/docking facilities are being honored for going the extra mile in 2020 for boaters. The Boaters’ Choice Award is based on reviews by boaters. To be recognized, each facility had to receive at least five reviews averaging a rating of four or more stars out of five stars. Marinas.com includes profiles for more than 9200 marinas in the United States, Puerto Rico, The Bahamas, and Virgin Islands.

Below are a few of the reviews posted by boaters who enjoyed Paducah’s amenities in 2020.

Beautiful dock! Adorable town. Worth a visit for sure!

The Paducah transient dock is a really nice, newer facility with floating docks, gas & diesel & pump-out services. The best part, however, are the city employees who greet you & assist in getting you tied up & settled in. This is not a marina with further services but serves as a top-notch stop & gateway to a charming city.

Outstanding facility and terrific service. The reservation process and feedback was prompt. John’s attention to details and friendly service was outstanding. Thank you for the wonderful experience.

In 2020, Paducah’s Dock had 72 reservations with boaters spending a total of 134 nights. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, these numbers are significantly lower than 2019 which yielded 358 reservations for a total of 554 nights.

Paducah’s 340-foot long boat dock is located downstream from the heart of historic downtown Paducah and provides space for boaters to enjoy Paducah by spending a few hours or several nights. Amenities include fuel (diesel and marine grade gasoline) and power pedestals. The availability of water and the sewer pumpout station is seasonal with both of those amenities currently drained and winterized to prevent the freezing of pipes.

Visit http://paducahky.gov/paducah-transient-boat-dock for more information including a link to Dockwa to make reservations.

For an overview of the amenities and attractions in the City of Paducah visit the town tour here: https://quimbyscruisingguide.com/virtual-town-tour-paducah-kentucky/

Media Contact:

Pamela Spencer, Communications Manager, City of Paducah, 270-444-8669