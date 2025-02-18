Sunseeker Presents The Next Generation Manhattan 68 At Palm Beasch

PRESS RELEASE:

Sunseeker International is thrilled to unveil the next-generation Sunseeker Manhattan 68 (2025) at this year’s Palm Beach International Boat Show. Making its highly anticipated US debut, this luxury motor yacht redefines flexible living spaces, taking the beloved model to new, impressive heights. Its combination of style, performance, and versatility makes it the perfect fit for the discerning US yacht market, where owners seek luxury suited to their unique lifestyle. Visitors will also be able to immerse themselves in the New 2025 Sunseeker Interiors Collection (created by Design Unlimited) aboard the Manhattan 68 (2025).

“Bringing the Manhattan 68 (2025) to the US market is an exciting moment for us. We’re constantly listening to our owners, and this model is a direct result of that—showcasing our dedication to perfection. From its range of configurable layouts to the reinvented interiors, the Manhattan 68 (2025) blends style, performance, and comfort in a way that truly stands out. We’re thrilled to introduce this game-changing yacht to our US customers and watch it make waves.”

Andrea Frabetti, CEO of Sunseeker International,

Refreshed Superstructure Profile

The Manhattan 68 (2025) now boasts a sleeker, more dynamic profile that enhances its commanding presence on the water. Thoughtfully re-engineered with precision, this modernised silhouette is a testament to Sunseeker’s commitment to bold design and timeless elegance.

New Flybridge Layout and Console

The redesigned flybridge sets new standards for open-air living. Featuring a larger, more versatile seating arrangement and an ergonomic console with cutting-edge technology, this space invites unforgettable experiences under the sun or stars. It’s the ultimate environment for entertaining, relaxing, or simply taking in panoramic views.

Refreshed Exterior Upholstery

Step aboard and indulge in an upgraded level of comfort and sophistication with the new exterior upholstery. Crafted from premium materials and available in a contemporary palette, the refreshed design harmonises aesthetics with durability.

Updated Aft Cockpit with Privacy Screen

The aft cockpit has been meticulously redesigned to offer more functionality and seclusion. A built-in privacy screen enhances this area’s exclusivity, making it ideal for relaxed drinks, unwinding in the shade, or enjoying peaceful moments on the water.

Configurable Interior Layouts

Design Unlimited has created options that tailor to any owner’s lifestyle, with the Manhattan 68 (2025) now offering configurable interior layouts, providing unmatched versatility. The yacht at the show is demonstrating a 4-cabin layout with a private staircase leading to the owner’s midships full-beam cabin. Alternatively, the Manhattan 68 (2025) can be configured with a single staircase to all cabins, creating space for an opposing seating group in the main saloon. This layout offers flexibility for a 3-cabin configuration with a grander entrance to the owner’s cabin, complete with an office, or it can include a Pullman-style 4th cabin. Whatever the preference, the Manhattan 68 (2025) adapts effortlessly to owner’s needs, ensuring comfort and functionality at every turn.

Iconic Sunseeker Features

True to its heritage, the Manhattan 68 (2025) retains the standout elements that have made it a global icon. Seamless indoor-outdoor connections, unrivalled craftsmanship, and exceptional performance remain at its core. Every voyage promises luxurious comfort, exhilarating handling, and the unmistakable Sunseeker spirit.

Discover the next generation of the Manhattan 68 (2025) and redefine what it means to experience life at sea. This is more than a yacht—it’s a sanctuary, an adventure, and a masterpiece.

Sunseeker Manhattan 68 (2025)

PRINCIPAL CHARACTERISTICS*

Length Overall – 21.21m 69’7”

Maximum Beam – 5.26m 17’3”

Maximum Draft – 1.63m 5’4”

Fuel Capacity – 4,000 L

Performance – 31/32 knots

Range – Up to 550 nautical miles (at 10 knots)

ENGINES

Twin MAN V8 1000 shaft (2 x 1000PS)

Twin MAN V12 1200 shaft (2 x 1200PS)