2023 Photo Contest Winners

COVER CONTEST WINNER
ANYTHING GOES CATEGORY
MARINAS CATEGORY
WILDLIFE CATEGORY
NATURE AND PEOPLE CATEGORY
BOATS CATEGORY
COVER CONTEST WINNER
ANYTHING GOES CATEGORY
MARINAS CATEGORY
WILDLIFE CATEGORY
NATURE AND PEOPLE CATEGORY
BOATS CATEGORY
Courtesy of Kate Carney. Kate and her husband Tim have been cruising the Great Loop since 2020 When Covid shook things up, my husband Tim and I left our jobs, bought a boat and embarked on the Great Loop. Experiencing the diversity of places and people that make up our beautiful country we likely never […] Read More
By Mary Schmidt Wisconsin’s Fox River has been home to native peoples, the main thoroughfare for transporting goods, a source of hydroelectric power, ground zero for the state’s paper industry and is now having a renaissance of recreation and environmental awareness. Today, the 39-mile stretch of the Fox River is home to paddlers, boaters and […] Read More