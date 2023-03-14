 2023 Photo Contest Winners – Quimby's Cruising Guide

2023 Photo Contest Winners

By Editor|
Thank you to all that participated in the 2023 Photo Contest. Here are the contest winners that appear in the printed guide — including the 2023 Cover Photo Winner! 2022 was a great year on the Western Rivers and Gulf Intracoastal Waterway — with continued interest in transient boating and wanderlust in the heartland of America. Cheers to a great year of boating and wishing everyone a successful and happy 2023 Boating Season.

COVER CONTEST WINNER

Sunset Anchorage, Grand Banks 42 Classic “La Principessa” anchored on Aliceville Lake, Ala., TenTom MM 307 — Photo By: Michael Axel

ANYTHING GOES CATEGORY

Longest Drop — Photo By: Damon Kennedy

 

Lock & Dam #3 UPM — Photo By: Brian Klawitter

 

M/V William E. Lawson Towboat UMR 534.7 — Photo By: Kelly Connor

Underway at sunrise — Photo By: Joel Boisselle

 

MARINAS CATEGORY

Early morning on the Kemah, Texas waterfront — Photo By: Brad Grace

 

Chicago Skyline — Michael Axel

 

November at Joe Wheeler State Park — Photo By: Darlene Reuser

WILDLIFE CATEGORY

Eagles 791 UMR — Photo By: Brian Klawitter

 

An Escort — Photo By: Damon Kennedy

 

Dock Helpers — Photo By: damon Kennedy

NATURE AND PEOPLE CATEGORY

Convergence of Mississippi and Ohio Rivers — Photo By: Alan Darelius

 

Nice end to a lovely day — Jan Muckentrum

 

Nashville Lights — Andrew Ostrowski

 

Look what I caught — Photo By: Michael Axel

BOATS CATEGORY

Evening in the islands — Photo By: Jeff Sink

 

St. Croix River | Lovely Night — Photo By: Damon Kennedy

 

Good Evening | Lock 7 Dam 14, 291.0 — Photo By: Matt Schara

 

