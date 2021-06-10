Vision Marine Technologies Designing World’s Most Powerful Electric Outboard

With more and more auto companies pledging to make a commitment to all-electric by 2030, it is a natural progression for the boating industry to follow suit. According to Vision Marine Technologies, that is getting one step closer to reality. With the unveiling of their new E-Motion 180 all-electric outboard motor, the new design boasts 180 hp and 390 Nm of torque — making it the most powerful electric outboard engine available on the market.

“This is the perfect time and ideal inflection point to launch our effort to make consumers aware of the benefits of E-Motion as compared with traditional propulsion systems”, said Patrick Bobby with Vision Marine Technologies. “We are finally reaching the tipping point”.

Benefits of the new E-Motion outboard include the following:

Zero emissions

Noiseless, odorless & smokeless

Access to mobile application

24/7 monitoring of essential functions

Sustainable solution

90% cost reduction in fuel and maintenance versus internal combustion engines

A unique boating experience

With the promised emission reduction and the advanced torque, the new technology not only helps to protect against waterway pollution, but it has the potential to offer a smoother ride and better overall boating experience.

Customers have had the opportunity to pre-order the engines with a fully refundable $300 deposit. For more information visit: https://visionmarinetechnologies.com/