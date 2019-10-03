Tres Monet Launching in New Orleans

In the Summer of 2019, M.G. Mayer Yachts transferred ownership and management to Tres Monet Luxury Yachts, LLC – a new yacht building and repair brand based out of Beverly Hills, California. With the acquisition, Tres Monet brings years of prior business experience in the bio-tech world and is aiming to diversify that experience through the christening of their new yacht division.

Management and operations of the current brokerage services at the location will continue – with access to a 75,000 lbs hoist and a 50 x 100 paint shed. Services involve anything from minor woodwork or propeller repair to major restorations and architectural designs. Located on the West end of New Orleans on Lake Pontchartrain, Tres Monet Luxury Yachts will continue to accommodate thru-boaters needs, as well – with fuel nearby and a floating transient dock for needed repairs.

Cruising Highlights:

It is never a bad time of year to cruise through New Orleans. With year-round warm weather and a plethora of activities, food and sights in the area, it is worth the extra one or two nights to dock at the nearby Orleans Marina. For a unique non-boating related activity, renting a car and “cruising” along the Causeway Bridge over Lake Pontchartrain is an experience like no other as it is one of the longest bridges over water in the world at 24 miles. After a post-Gulf rest, a quick hop onto the inner harbor canal then gets you back on track up the Mississippi to begin your inland adventure.

Captain’s Notes (Updated for 2019):

Tres Monet Luxury Yachts

406 S. Roadway St.

New Orleans, LA 70124

(504) 251-6565

http://tresmonetluxuryyachts.com/

Dockage: Transient docking available for repair services (please call ahead)

Fuel: Nearby

Electric: 220/50 amp & 110/30 amp

Services: transient work, marine repair services and yacht brokerage

Hours: Open year-round

VHF Channel: None reported