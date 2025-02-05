Press Release: New Aspen C128 features twin Suzuki 300 HP outboards with dual props

Aspen Power Catamarans introduces their new C128 with outboard power. The distinctive (46’ LOA) power proa-cat uses Aspen’s patented, award-winning hull design that maximizes efficiency while delivering a smooth stable ride.

Powered by Twin Suzuki 300hp DF300BMB 4-Stroke / 4.4 Liter V6 Outboards with dual 4 Blade Stainless Steel counter rotating props, the newest Aspen is designed to cruise at 18-20 knots with a top speed of 26-28 knots. Fuel economy is expected to be 17 gph at 16 knots, 50-60% less than competitive boats. This incredible fuel economy should provide a cruising range of more than 270 miles.

C128-plan-profile-1 6 25

The Aspen C128 redefines what is possible in a 44’ outboard-powered catamaran. With its innovative design and thoughtful features, this flagship model delivers unparalleled efficiency, comfort, and performance.

At the heart of the C128’s appeal are the twin outboard engines. Modern outboards deliver reliability, additional speed, and quieter cruising compared to traditional diesel inboards. All of these benefits, combined with the shallow draft outboards allow, make the C128 perfect for stress-free adventures on the water. The outboard configuration also opens up additional storage in the lazarettes, providing abundant space for gear, water toys, and whatever is needed for extended cruising.

True to Aspen’s award-winning design, the C128 maximizes fuel efficiency with its patented asymmetrical hull. Owners can enjoy the perks of all Aspen catamarans-smooth, quiet operation, exceptional stability, and reduced fuel costs-while experiencing the added versatility of outboard propulsion.

Inside, the C128 offers a beautifully designed and executed interior that combines functionality with comfort. The main deck features a helm station with companion seating, a fully equipped galley, and a spacious salon. A wide door and large aft window open into the cockpit which features a bar counter, seating and plenty of room for outdoor activities. This thoughtful design seamlessly connects the indoor and outdoor living spaces making the cockpit an extension of the salon and galley. An ideal set up whether entertaining, relaxing or fishing. Upstairs, the flybridge provides a comfortable lounge area with a table and a fully equipped outdoor helm, offering panoramic views and a fantastic space to enjoy the open air.

Sleeping accommodations are second to none, with three luxurious staterooms. The full-beam master suite features a king-size bed—unheard of in a 44-footer—along with ample storage, hanging lockers, a starboard vanity and direct access to one of the heads. The guest suite features a queen-size bed, hanging locker, multiple portlights and a hatch, offering both comfort and privacy during overnight stays. A cozy twin stateroom provides an additional sleeping option or extra storage. With two heads, each equipped with a shower and vanity, comfort is never compromised.

Offering an incredible 800 sq. ft. of deck and living space, the C128 brings people together but also allows for separate gathering areas. Whether you are relaxing with family, entertaining friends, or going on an extended cruise, this Aspen has the room, style, and functionality to make every moment memorable.

“The new C128 is the flagship of our outboard line, and it is a real standout. This 44’ flybridge combines quiet, efficient outboards with great speed and handling, plus plenty of space and comfort for extended cruising.”

Larry Graf, Aspen’s Founder and Chief Engineer.

The first Aspen C128 will hit the water in just a few months, and it’s clear that this model will set a new standard in luxury and performance for outboard-powered cruisers. For those looking for a capable catamaran that combines the best of efficiency, comfort, and speed, the C128 delivers.

Aspen C128 hull out of the mold

The first Aspen C128 is currently in production and should be completed late in the Spring of 2025. After commissioning and sea trials the owners will take delivery of the vessel in Puget Sound where they will take a shakedown cruise. Eventually the boat will be delivered and launched in the Chesapeake. The owners plan to cruise extensively on the eastern seaboard from Maine to Florida and the Bahamas.

For more information contact;

Arnie Hammerman

info@brandbuildermedia.com

or

Steve Graf

360-668-4347

info@aspencats.com

www.aspenpowercatamarans.com