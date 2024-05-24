SUNSEEKER REVEALS A STUNNING MIDNIGHT GREY MANHATTAN 5

HIGHLIGHTS

Sunseeker Manhattan 55 features a new Midnight Grey exterior finish.

A harmonious interior color scheme promotes a calming atmosphere on board.

Optional Volvo Penta D13-800 or IPS-950 engines, the Manhattan 55 reaches more than 30 knots.

Well-equipped bathing platform with an optional electric grill, overhead rain shower and fold-down seat.

Comfortable and spacious aft cockpit with a specified third helm station.

Large flybridge with six-seater dining capacity, wet bar and two sun canopies.

All exterior social areas benefit from Sonance sound speakers for seamless entertainment.

Comfort exudes from the interior courtesy of a soothing interior color scheme and UV tinted glazing.

The main deck comprises a galley fitted with top-of-the-range Miele appliances and a 33-bottle wine cooler.

Crew cabin benefits from a washer and dryer as well as accommodation for one crew member.

The Manhattan 55, a sought-after yacht in the Sunseeker range, continues to impress yacht owners worldwide. Featuring a stunning Midnight Grey exterior, showcasing one of Sunseeker’s three new grey gelcoat colors, the Manhattan 55 stands out among the range of yachts with an upgraded color scheme. Complementing the striking exterior is an exquisite interior color palette of warm greys and natural wood tones, creating a harmonious and elegant atmosphere onboard.

Fitted with twin Volvo Penta D13-800 or IPS-950 engines, the Manhattan 55 can cruise comfortably up to 25 knots with a range of 230 nautical miles or achieve more than 30 knots at full throttle.

EXTERIOR

With its exceptional features, the Manhattan 55 exceeds the standards of a typical 55-footer. The bathing platform with Beach Club amenities boasts an electric grill, an overhead rain shower, a fold-down seat and extended storage.

In the aft cockpit, you will find stylish pivoting bar stools upholstered to complement the striking exterior color scheme. Additionally, the cockpit is equipped with a third helm station that includes an IPS Joystick, thruster control, and a Volvo E-Key ignition panel for seamless stern-to manoeuvring.

At the flybridge helm console, you will find two Volvo Penta Glass Cockpit Chartplotter displays and a Volvo Penta IPS Joystick. Enjoy the comfort of companion seating with backrests and a spacious forward sunpad. The wet bar is equipped with an icemaker and refrigeration, complemented by a retractable center canopy integrated into the hardtop and an electric canopy aft for increased comfort. The dining table seats up to six guests with ease while seamless outdoor entertainment comes from the Sonance marine speakers and Sonos Amp – connecting all exterior spaces.

INTERIOR

The interior color scheme creates a vibrant and serene space, with a variety of wood tones including white, grey, and silver oak. Oyster and silver leathers, along with deep stone finishes, add a touch of luxury to the rich interior. Black leather upholstery and polished Quartz complete the sophisticated look.

Cabins feature textured headboards and stylish geometric bed covers. The saloon boasts a rise-and-fall TV, perfect for entertainment, while the dining area offers a cozy setting for social gatherings around a rise-and-fall table. The galley is fully equipped with top-of-the-range Miele appliances, including an extractor hob, integrated microwave, and slimline dishwasher. Enhancing the experience is a 33-bottle wine cooler and dual refrigeration and freezer drawers. With tinted windows and sliding doors providing UV protection, the main deck ensures optimal comfort for all on board.

The onboard accommodation features a luxurious owner’s cabin with a private en suite, a VIP cabin forward, and a starboard side guest cabin amidships that can comfortably sleep up to six guests. Additionally, the crew cabin is fully equipped for one crew member and includes a washer dryer for added convenience.

ABOUT SUNSEEKER INTERNATIONAL

Sunseeker is the world’s leading brand for luxury performance motor yachts. Originally named Poole Power Boats, the company was founded by brothers Robert and John Braithwaite in 1969. The company changed its name to Sunseeker International in 1985 and has since become a global icon, with every Sunseeker the result of an uncompromising and unmatched approach to design, craftsmanship and performance.

From its manufacturing base in Poole, Dorset on the south coast of England, Sunseeker employs c.2,200 people and produces around 130 boats every year ranging from 38-161 feet with 98% being exported – see www.sunseeker.com

Poole is also the home to Sunseeker’s dedicated Design & Technology Centre, a unique facility which vertically integrates every detail of the yachts from the initial concept designs through to the finishing details including furniture, complex electrical systems, helm consoles and soft furnishings. As Sunseeker produces these components in its own dedicated facility, it is able to offer exceptionally high-quality control, craftsmanship and attention to detail.

Sunseeker’s continual investment in Research and Development is evident, not only in the application of world-class innovation, but also in the design and construction of its boats. New materials and propulsion systems are continually developed and introduced to the range to offer improved environmental impact, better handling and increased comfort on board. Going forward, Sunseeker is investing in new materials and features to improve efficiency, sound and ambient air quality for its customers.

Sunseeker has been certified to the ISO 14001 International Environmental Management System for over 10 years. ISO 14001 is an international standard for environmental management systems that plays a significant role in Sunseeker’s broader sustainability strategy. Incorporating ISO 14001 into a comprehensive sustainability plan helps Sunseeker address environmental aspects, reduce its environmental impact, and improve the company’s overall sustainability performance. Over the course of a decade, Sunseeker has implemented a number of value-driven environmental initiatives. These include biomass boilers at two production facilities in Poole and Portland which utilize wood offcuts to provide a source of renewable heat, with potential savings of up to 1,200 tons of carbon each year. The 20-year agreement seeks to reduce Sunseeker’s reliance on fossil fuels at production sites, in addition to emission reduction throughout the wider supply chain.

Sunseeker is one of the most recognized maritime businesses to offer industry leading training and development opportunities. The Sunseeker early careers program offers individuals a variety of pathways to enter the maritime manufacturing sector and has been doing so for more than 50 years. Offering entry points to a diverse range of new entrants, Sunseeker’s apprenticeship and graduate training programs provide the opportunity to develop a well-rounded and successful career in the maritime sector. The training programs have proven to produce some of the best talent in the industry. They are the future leaders and technical experts, paving the way for a prosperous and sustainable marine industry. In 2022, Sunseeker won the prestigious Metstrade Boat Builder Awards for Best Training Scheme.

Sunseeker is the first UK maritime manufacturer to launch a new intensive fast track training initiative that seeks to address a national skills shortage affecting the marine industry. The Sunseeker Skills Academy, developed in partnership with Bournemouth and Poole College, is open to those seeking a new career, offering individuals the opportunity to undertake a fully paid, 15-month engineering programme which comprises 12 weeks full time intensive training across five boatbuilding trades boat-building course.

As a prominent business within the county and one of Dorset’s largest employers, Sunseeker continues its work with charities including Macmillan Cancer Support, a charity that resonates with its employees who have already raised donations approaching £100,000 during just three years. In addition, it continues its support of their annual Dorset Bike Ride which has raised over £1.2 million since Sunseeker’s involvement began.

Demand for the company’s larger models continues to grow year-on-year with more than 140 yachts over 100 feet in length already delivered since 2000. This increase in demand for larger models has been the driving force behind the recent launch of the company’s Superyacht Range and its truly momentous plans to continue expanding this critical range.

Sunseeker remains focused on delivering world-class after-sales and service support through its global distribution network. The master distributors that represent the British boatbuilder in over 60 countries are Sunseeker London Group in Europe, OneWater Yacht Group in the United States of America and Sunseeker Gulf in the Middle East. Each Group has regional offices and sub-dealers to provide expert customer support.

The Sunseeker range constantly sets new standards and benchmarks. From the majestic Superyacht, Yacht, Ocean range, through to the luxurious Manhattan range, the iconic Predator models, dynamic Sports Yacht and the agile Performance range, each Sunseeker is the result of an uncompromising approach to innovative design and engineering excellence. Never settling for second best, it is this spirit of excellence that has driven Sunseeker to its pre-eminent position in the leisure marine industry today.