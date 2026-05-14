Quimby’s 2026 Photo Contest Winners

A BIG THANK YOU to all who participated in the Quimby’s Cruising Guide 2026 Photo Contest. It was a great year to cruise America’s waterways. Our country’s growing interest in the great outdoors continues to spark an adventurous spirit to cruise our rivers and Intracoastal Waterways. Cheers to a great year of cruising, wishing you a wonderful and exciting 2026 boating season.

Here are Quimby’s Cruising Guide 2026 Photo Contest Winners…

COVER WINNER:

Gary Sloan

Boats and Rainbow

Carousel Marina, Monongahela River MM 27.5

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MARINA CATEGORY

WINNER

Brad Grace

A gorgeous Day on the Docks

Horseshoe Bay Resort, Texas

RUNNER UP

Jamie Haffner

Summertime

Lacon Marina

RUNNER UP

Matt Larson

Southport Marina NC

ICW Mile Marker 309 Marker 2A

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WILDLIFE CATEGORY

WINNER

Matt Schara

Magic Hour

Lock and Dam 14

RUNNER UP

Jami Haffner

I am so big

Lacon Marina

RUNNER UP

Captain Wes Litsay

Eagle Family

Turner Landing, Ohio River MM 9654

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NATURE CATEGORY

WINNER

Brian McCabe

PartnerShip

Pebble Isle Marina MM 96 KY Lake

RUNNER UP

Leslie Haywood-Moore

Blazing the Way

Green Turtle Bay MM 31.7 Lake Barkley

RUNNER UP

Kelly Connor

Sunrise

Island City Harbor UMR MM 534.7

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PEOPLE CATEGORY

WINNER

Captain Wes Lintsey

Christmas Time in Apalachicola

Riverfront Park GICW MM 350.5

RUNNER UP

Brad Grace

A Few Charter Captains

Horseshoe Bay Resort, Texas

RUNNER UP

Patrick Mace

Granddaughter

Ohio River MM 198

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BOATS CATEGORY

WINNER

Brian Klawitter

Great Look Rafting for the Evening

Tenn Tom Waterway

RUNNER UP

Matt Schara

Old Fashioned

Lock and Dam 14

RUNNER UP

David Miller

Twilight Serenade with the Natchez

Ohio River on Its Way to River Roots/Cincy

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ANYTHING GOES CATEGORY

WINNER

Tony Oliveri

Mr. Rodgers

The Ohio River Confluence, Pittsburgh, Pa

RUNNER UP

Matt Schara

Shore Looks Good

Lock and Dam 14



RUNNER UP

Chris Vickery

Tiger Fleet Sunrise

Lower Mississippi River MM 237

Start snapping photos for our 2027 contest. Winners will be featured in Quimby’s Cruising Guide.

Check back for dates and info.