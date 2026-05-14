Quimby’s 2026 Photo Contest Winners

Here are Quimby’s Cruising Guide 2026 Photo Contest Winners…
COVER WINNER:
Gary Sloan
Boats and Rainbow
Carousel Marina, Monongahela River MM 27.5
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MARINA CATEGORY
WINNER
Brad Grace
A gorgeous Day on the Docks
Horseshoe Bay Resort, Texas
RUNNER UP
Jamie Haffner
Summertime
Lacon Marina
RUNNER UP
Matt Larson
Southport Marina NC
ICW Mile Marker 309 Marker 2A
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WILDLIFE CATEGORY
WINNER
Matt Schara
Magic Hour
Lock and Dam 14
RUNNER UP
Jami Haffner
I am so big
Lacon Marina
RUNNER UP
Captain Wes Litsay
Eagle Family
Turner Landing, Ohio River MM 9654
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NATURE CATEGORY
WINNER
Brian McCabe
PartnerShip
Pebble Isle Marina MM 96 KY Lake
RUNNER UP
Leslie Haywood-Moore
Blazing the Way
Green Turtle Bay MM 31.7 Lake Barkley
RUNNER UP
Kelly Connor
Sunrise
Island City Harbor UMR MM 534.7
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PEOPLE CATEGORY
WINNER
Captain Wes Lintsey
Christmas Time in Apalachicola
Riverfront Park GICW MM 350.5
RUNNER UP
Brad Grace
A Few Charter Captains
Horseshoe Bay Resort, Texas
RUNNER UP
Patrick Mace
Granddaughter
Ohio River MM 198
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BOATS CATEGORY
WINNER
Brian Klawitter
Great Look Rafting for the Evening
Tenn Tom Waterway
RUNNER UP
Matt Schara
Old Fashioned
Lock and Dam 14
RUNNER UP
David Miller
Twilight Serenade with the Natchez
Ohio River on Its Way to River Roots/Cincy
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ANYTHING GOES CATEGORY
WINNER
Tony Oliveri
Mr. Rodgers
The Ohio River Confluence, Pittsburgh, Pa
RUNNER UP
Matt Schara
Shore Looks Good
Lock and Dam 14
RUNNER UP
Chris Vickery
Tiger Fleet Sunrise
Lower Mississippi River MM 237
Start snapping photos for our 2027 contest. Winners will be featured in Quimby’s Cruising Guide.
Check back for dates and info.