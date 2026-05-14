 Quimby’s 2026 Photo Contest Winners – Quimby's Cruising Guide

Quimby’s 2026 Photo Contest Winners

By Patrice Hoffman|
Boats
A BIG THANK YOU to all who participated in the Quimby’s Cruising Guide 2026 Photo Contest. It was a great year to cruise America’s waterways. Our country’s growing interest in the great outdoors continues to spark an adventurous spirit to cruise our rivers and Intracoastal Waterways. Cheers to a great year of cruising, wishing you a wonderful and exciting 2026 boating season.

Here are Quimby’s Cruising Guide 2026 Photo Contest Winners…

COVER WINNER:
Gary Sloan
Boats and Rainbow
Carousel Marina, Monongahela River MM 27.5

____________________________________________

MARINA CATEGORY

WINNER
Brad Grace
A gorgeous Day on the Docks
Horseshoe Bay Resort, Texas

 

RUNNER UP
Jamie Haffner
Summertime
Lacon Marina

RUNNER UP
Matt Larson
Southport Marina NC
ICW Mile Marker 309 Marker 2A

____________________________________________

WILDLIFE CATEGORY

WINNER 
Matt Schara
Magic Hour
Lock and Dam 14

 

RUNNER UP
Jami Haffner
I am so big
Lacon Marina

RUNNER UP
Captain Wes Litsay
Eagle Family
Turner Landing, Ohio River MM 9654

____________________________________________

NATURE CATEGORY

WINNER
Brian McCabe
PartnerShip
Pebble Isle Marina MM 96 KY Lake

 

RUNNER UP
Leslie Haywood-Moore
Blazing the Way
Green Turtle Bay MM 31.7 Lake Barkley

RUNNER UP
Kelly Connor
Sunrise
Island City Harbor UMR MM 534.7

____________________________________________

PEOPLE CATEGORY

WINNER
Captain Wes Lintsey
Christmas Time in Apalachicola
Riverfront Park GICW MM 350.5

 

RUNNER UP
Brad Grace
A Few Charter Captains
Horseshoe Bay Resort, Texas

RUNNER UP
Patrick Mace
Granddaughter
Ohio River MM 198

____________________________________________

BOATS CATEGORY

WINNER
Brian Klawitter
Great Look Rafting for the Evening
Tenn Tom Waterway

 

RUNNER UP
Matt Schara
Old Fashioned
Lock and Dam 14

RUNNER UP
David Miller
Twilight Serenade with the Natchez
Ohio River on Its Way to River Roots/Cincy

____________________________________________

ANYTHING GOES CATEGORY

WINNER
Tony Oliveri
Mr. Rodgers
The Ohio River Confluence, Pittsburgh, Pa

 

RUNNER UP
Matt Schara
Shore Looks Good
Lock and Dam 14

RUNNER UP
Chris Vickery
Tiger Fleet Sunrise
Lower Mississippi River MM 237

 

Start snapping photos for our 2027 contest. Winners will be featured in Quimby’s Cruising Guide.

Check back for dates and info.

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