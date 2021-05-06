MarineMax Acquires Cruisers Yachts

MarineMax, the largest recreational boat retailer in the world, has announced the acquisition of Wisconsin based Cruiser Yachts. The acquisition is set to provide an additional 216,000 square feet of manufacturing and production space to continue to meet the rising demand of their premiere 33’ to 60’ cruisers — a hallmark of American-made Yachts.

The pandemic hit the bottom line of many industries, although the recreational boating sector has seen revenues soar — creating the need for manufacturers to meet demand.

Brett McGill, Chief Executive Officer and President of MarineMax stated, “Cruisers has a seasoned, passionate and successful team. Their industry knowledge and their recent expansion, combined with MarineMax’s resources, will enable Cruisers to accelerate its positioning in the market. We can continue to expand and grow with Cruisers’ model line-up in markets that are available. We are excited to have Mark Pedersen join our management team as he will continue to lead the operations of Cruisers’ more than 350 team members.”

Mark Pedersen, President of Cruisers Yachts stated, “We are very excited about becoming part of the MarineMax family and the great opportunities that lie ahead. Over the years we have recognized that certain customers prefer to only buy an American built yacht, and our brand compliments MarineMax’s other offerings.”

