For immediate release: YANMAR AND ASPEN POWER CATAMARANS ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO REDEFINE EFFICIENCY AND PERFORMANCE

YANMAR Marine International (YMI) has announced a new strategic partnership with Aspen Power Catamarans which will see YANMAR’s engine fitted on board Aspen’s C100 model, aiming to redefine efficiency and performance in the power catamaran industry.

The collaboration introduces the YANMAR 4LV250 engine to Aspen’s C100 which boasts remarkable improvements, achieving 4.1 mpg at 18 mph – a 32% increase in efficiency. Notably, the YANMAR engine is praised for its solid diesel engineering, lightweight build, smooth operation, and quiet performance.

The partnership marks a significant milestone for both companies as they combine their expertise to introduce a new era of power catamarans, integrating YANMAR’s advanced diesel engine technology with Aspen’s patented Power Proa hull design, demonstrating seamless integration and exceptional performance.

The lightweight and perfectly matched powerband of the YANMAR engine complement Aspen’s full displacement hull, ensuring optimal cruising and fuel efficiency and setting new standards in the industry.

“In selecting YANMAR over other brands, we considered several factors,” said Larry Graf, Aspen’s Founder and Chief Engineer. “YANMAR’s reputation for reliability, expansive service network, and innovative technology, as well as the smooth, clean operation of the engine, coupled with easy cold starts, are key factors that align perfectly with Aspen’s commitment to quality and long-term customer satisfaction.”

The C100 model, powered by the YANMAR 4LV250 engine, represents a new pinnacle of achievement for Aspen Power Catamarans. With its superior efficiency, spacious cockpit, and luxurious accommodations, the C100 has quickly become a favorite among enthusiasts. Larry Graf continued, “I’ve been building catamarans for the last 30+ years, and I have never had a product that has run this eco-friendly, it’s twice the efficiency of a trawler at double the speed.”

Kevin Carlan, President, YANMAR Marine International Americas, commented: “We are delighted to be embarking on this journey with Aspen Power Catamarans. This partnership represents a fusion of expertise and innovation as we integrate our advanced diesel engine technology with Aspen’s patented Power Proa hull design.”

Aspen Power Catamarans, founded in 2008, is renowned for its innovative approach to power catamaran design. With a commitment to excellence and a passion for pushing boundaries, Aspen delivers power catamarans that redefine efficiency, performance, and comfort on the water.