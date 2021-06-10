Father’s Day Gift Guide

For those dads that like to boat, there is no better gift than a boating accessory for Father’s Day. Here are five great accessories that make for the perfect Father’s Day gift.

BOTE Hangout Dock

You can get something that dad will enjoy with the whole family with the all-new BOTE Hangout Dock. Manufactured by BOTE — a leader in inflatable and durable SUPs and Kayaks — the all-new floating dock can easily fit a family of 5, with room for a beer or fishing cooler. Priced at just over $1,300, it is on the more expensive side for a Father’s Day gift but is easily deflated and stowed on your boat for easy access out on the water or packed back to the swimming pool. www.boteboard.com

Noco Boost Plus Battery Jump Starter

There is nothing more deflating than loading up the boat, hopping aboard and then realizing that the battery is dead. With the Noco Boost Plus, those days are long gone. The GB40 power pack provides up to 1,000 charge cycles to jump-start your boat. And, the pack couples as a device charger with a USB port to keep a full charge on your phone, as well. Priced at an affordable $140, it is a sound investment for any boater. No.co

Magma Grill

Boating and grilling used to be two separate activities. With the implementation of portable and adaptable grill designs, that is becoming a thing of the past. And, there is no better — or more versatile — boat grill on the market than the gas-powered Magma Grill. Available in a few different sizes and coming with a plethora of attachment options, this grill not only allows for some great BBQ on deck but also does so in a safe fashion — all at an affordable price point of $299. www.magmaproducts.com

Toadfish Non-tipping Can Cooler

Beer spills are no more with the Toadfish non-tipping can cooler. With a suction-like cup on the bottom of the cooler, simply tack it onto a smooth — vertical or perpendicular — surface and then lift straight up to remove the seal and sip away. Coming in a variety of color options, you could get one for each family member, too. Check out the Father’s Day promo for a three-pack at just $54 over at Toadfish Outfitters.

Swift Knot Easy Docking Device

Heading out to your favorite local marina restaurant — and fueling up along the way — over Father’s Day just got a bit easier with the Swift Knot easy docking device. Billed as “the world’s easiest way to temporarily dock”, the Swift Knot has three different uses — dock to a cleat, dock to piling and as a fender adjuster. Simply loop your rope in, tie off, then pull snug. Purchase options come in a set of four ($99) or in a complete fender set ($88). www.swiftknot.com