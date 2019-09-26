Fairhope Docks Marina Continuing Updates

In 2018, the city of Fairhope took over the local docks and management of the Marina. This involved some needed reservations starting in early 2019. The normal transient docks at “A” dock and “G” dock will likely be completed in January or February of 2020, just in time for the next boating season. When completed, the slips will be deep with new power boxes and water supplies, all new docks and a fresh bulkhead. The wi-fi will also undergo a major upgrade.

As the current looping season is underway, they are still accommodating transient boaters but ask that they call in advance during construction to check availability as they are offered on a first-come, first-serve basis. There is no haul out facility on site currently. Mobile mechanics are available for a wide variety of repair needs, however, and two bathrooms with showers and a non-coin operated laundry facility remain operation. Ice is also available at $2 per 10lb bag.

Reservations can be made by calling the office at 251-929-0365, e-mailing sean.saye@fairhopeal.gov or Krissa.vaughn@fairhopeal.gov, or by using Dockwa.

Cruising Highlights:

Located in Mobile Bay/Fly Creek, Fairhope makes for an excellent stop on the Intracoastal Waterway to or from the Mississippi Delta. With a municipal park adjacent to the Mobile Bay and a Nature Reserve nearby, Fairhope offers some lite outdoor recreation opportunities with elevated walkways through bogs and marshes. A perfect combination to shake out your sea legs from the Gulf.

Captain’s Notes:

Fairhope Docks Marina

848 Seacliff Drive

Fairhope, AL 36532

(251) 929-0365

https://www.fairhopeal.gov/community/fairhope-docks-marina

Dockage: Transient docking available (limited in 2019, please call ahead)

Approach Depth (reported): 8’ – 11’

Fuel: Gas and diesel

Electric: 30/50 amp

Amenities: Water, ice, restrooms, showers, laundry, ship store, ramp, service and parts.

Hours: Open April 1 – October 31

VHF Channel: 79