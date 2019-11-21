Bird Watching Season

We are steadfastly approaching the prime viewing season for Bald Eagles on the waterways as they make their way South to more habitable zones. Typically, in late Fall and early Winter, when the upper system begins to freeze, Bald Eagles follow their “Water Highway” South to familiar grounds in search of food and warmth.

Cruising the Inland Waterways offers a chance for prime viewing of these majestic birds. Keep an eye out above and in the trees to spot them in their nests or diving for fish. You will be able to spot the different ages due to the color of their feathers. Prime viewing times are usually on low wind days between 8 am and 6 pm. For a guide to the various birds that you can see along the Mighty Mississippi, check out the plethora of identifiers along the entire flyway here: https://www.audubon.org/mississippi-flyway