Apollonian Yachts Launches Brand New Cruiser

2/25/2021

Seattle, WA

According to a recent news release, Apollonian Yachts is a new boat brand created as a collaboration between esteemed naval architect Howard Apollonio and experienced boat broker and yacht salesman Vic Parcells.

The new Apollonian 52 is an affordable, well-built cruiser set up to be easily managed by an owner operator. At 52′ overall and with a 16′ 8″ beam the Apollonian 52 fits in most 50′ slips. The raised pilothouse design features large comfortable living spaces and has excellent traffic flow for entertaining. Twin Cummins QSB 6.7 425 HP engines provide efficient and reliable power. The Apollonian 52 can reach a top speed of 21 knots and cruises effortlessly between 12 and 18 knots. At comfortable cruising speeds the Apollonian 52 has a range of 447 nautical miles with a 10% fuel reserve.

The first Apollonian 52 arrived in late 2020, was sold and is in possession of her owners. Apollonian Yachts 5202 shown here being offloaded in Vancouver BC, Canada is now in Seattle, WA and available for viewing.

SPECIFICATIONS Apollonian 52 Motoryacht

LOA: 52’ 0” (15.85m)

• Beam: 16’ 8” (4.88m)

• Draft 4’ 5” (1.22m)

• Est. Weight: 48,000 lbs

• Fuel Capacity: 500 gals. (1,893 L)

• Water Capacity: 240 gals. (908.5 L)

• Holding Tank: 80 gals. (303 L)

• Graywater Tank: 90 gals. (341 L)

• Standard Power: 2x Cummins QSB 6.7 425 (driving straight shafts)

• Generator: Onan 13.5 KW

• Heads: 3 (2 below with separate showers and a main deck day-head)

• Cabins: 3; Full Beam Master Stateroom (Queen), VIP forward (Queen), two single berths as bunkbeds (Twins)

• Household sized stainless steel galley appliances. Full household sized washing machine, and separate stacked dryer (220V)

The Apollonian 52 uses a traditional raised pilothouse design to maximize comfort and accommodations. Using superior materials and building techniques while keeping the cost reasonable is essential to the Apollonian Yachts program. The entire hull and deck are cored with closed cell foam and vacuum infused for strength, weight savings, insulation and sound dampening.

Each Apollonian Yacht model comes fully equipped and ready to go with a long list of standard equipment. The Apollonian 52 Motoryacht is the first model here in North America with two yachts arrived, Hull #1 sold, Hull #2 in stock, and Hull #3 40% completed. In addition to the 52′ the Apollonian Yachts series will include 48′, 58′, and 62′ models.

Packed with features and richly appointed, the Apollonian 52 delivers quality, comfort, and value, in an easy to manage fifty-foot motor yacht.

The main salon is a comfortable gathering area with a large lounge, a coffee table and cabinetry of finely finished American Cherry with exquisite, burled tops. A 42″ TV on a lift and Bose Surround Sound provide entertainment.

The full featured galley is complete with household sized appliances in Stainless Steel. Highlights include a Refrigerator freezer, microwave, 4 burner electric stovetop, full-sized oven with convection, trash compactor, dishwasher, and a deep double sink. Plenty of storage and wide Corian counters with access to both the salon and the adjacent pilothouse dinette make food preparation and serving easy.

The pilothouse is the central access point as well as a gathering area that includes a comfortable dinette adjacent to both the helm and galley. A plush single helm seat can face the table or is in easy reach of all controls and the standard Garmin electronics package. This area has access to the day head, and the side deck through a watertight door and convenient stairways lead up to the flybridge and down to the cabin deck.

Media inquiries and high res images contact;

Arnie Hammerman

info@brandbuildermedia.com

For sales information and Co-Brokerage contact;

Vic Parcells

vparcells@apoyachts.com

(206) 229-3134

www.apoyachts.com