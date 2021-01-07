American Cruise Lines Launches New Music Cities Cruise In 2021

Guilford, CT—October 28, 2020—American Cruise Lines has planned the biggest season ever on the Mississippi for 2021; introducing two new modern riverboats, a brand new Music Cities cruise between Nashville and Memphis, fifteen new shore excursions up-and-down the River, all-private transportation on shore, and new enrichment programs on board. From late February through December, American’s new modern riverboats and classic paddlewheelers will ply the Mighty River from St. Paul to New Orleans—delivering the most exceptional experiences available on the nation’s most iconic waterway.

Next year, American will introduce two new Mississippi modern riverboats; American Jazz and American Melody, which will join American’s fleet of paddlewheelers. Only American Cruise Lines offers guests the unique ability to customize their cruise by selecting the riverboat style of their choice—classic paddlewheeler or modern riverboat.

Beginning in summer 2021, American’s brand new 8-Day Music Cities cruises will transport guests between Memphis and Nashville, along the Mississippi and its tributaries: the Tennessee, Ohio, and Cumberland Rivers, as guests relax aboard the country’s newest riverboat American Jazz. These harmonious voyages will operate throughout July, August, and September with port stops in: Nashville, TN; Clarksville, TN; Dover, TN; Paducah, KY; and Memphis, TN; as well as cruising Lake Barkley and Kentucky Lake.

Also new for next year, American has added over fifteen new shore excursions, as well as new enrichment—focusing on culinary and active explorations on shore and musical entertainment on board. American has expanded its shore-side options by adding 100% private transportation aboard new luxury Cruise Coaches, which follow the riverboats from port-to-port.

American is also offering One-Night Complimentary Pre-Cruise Packages from every Mississippi River departure port in 2021, plus new extended pre and post-cruise packages, and luxury Four Seasons PreCruise Packages in select cities along the Mississippi and across the country.

At the end of the year, American’s wonderful 2021 Mississippi offerings culminate with festive Holiday Cruises—from Thanksgiving Cruises to Christmas and New Year’s Cruises, the merriment on the River never ends.

New cruise schedules through 2023 are available on the company’s website for all American’s small ship and riverboat cruises across the country (including Theme Cruises). Please visit www.AmericanCruiseLines.com to explore the possibilities.

About American Cruise Lines:

American Cruise Lines offers the finest river cruising and coastal cruising in the U.S.A. Year after year, American continues to launch the newest small ships and uniquely curated itineraries for exploring and Cruising Close to Home™. On all American’s cruises, guests discover the history, spirit, and culture of the United States aboard the most sophisticated fleet of modern riverboats and small cruise ships in the country. American operates 14 ships, all accommodating just 100-190 passengers, which cruise more than 35 itineraries in over 30 states, February through December each year.

