2021 Quimby’s Cruising Guide Now Available

Long before Route 66 and Highway 101 imbued a sense of road trip wanderlust in the minds of travelers across the country, the nation’s highways consisted of the many navigable waterways that moved from one state or territory to the next — the original road trip, albeit via a floating vessel. To this day, these waterways continue to inspire a sense of exploration — passing through untamed wilderness, small town charm and riverside skylines.

That is why in the 59th edition of Quimby’s Cruising Guide we chose to highlight a trailerable cruise that connects the Ohio, Tennessee and Cumberland Rivers in America’s Heartland. This ‘American Loop’ provides the prefect juxtaposition between a road trip and a boat trip — half the journey is getting to the headwaters and the other half is making your way up or down the river. And, with over 9,400 miles of other waterways within this guide, the chances to feed your inner wanderlust are endless. So, load up the car, hitch your trailer and explore this country like never before.

Per usual, we have updated the 2021 edition with the latest marina listings, fuel stops and lock & dam information through individual mailings, e-mails, calls and user input. As 2020 provided a relatively calm year on the waterways, marinas had a significant stretch of continued business — uninterrupted by flooding and extended well into late spring — putting them in a good position ahead of the 2021 season.

And, in conjunction with the printed guide, we will continue to provide updates through our weekly e-newsletters and website (www.quimbysguide.com), including additional destination articles, know-how tips, navigation aids, classified boat listings and much more. As always, if you see something out on the water that may need our attention or would like to share your story on the water, feel free to give us a call at 314-561-4701 or e-mail zac@wjinc.net.

See you around the bend!

The Team at Quimby’s Cruising Guide

Order Your 2021 Quimby’s Cruising Guide Today!



INSIDE THE 2021 GUIDE

America’s Little Loop

In each edition — in addition to covering 9,400 miles of waterways in a single guide — we highlight a unique trip report on the waterways. In 2021, we chose to take a look a trailerable cruise in America’s Heartland. Take a journey on this “Little Loop” with an easy drop off an pickup point for your cruiser. Following the Cumberland, Tennessee and Ohio rivers, this trip can be accessed from near or far — making it the perfect opportunity to hit the road and the water.

Marina Listings

Every edition contains the listing and contact information for over 500+ marinas — including fuel, slip, repair and amenity options. Updated annually, we reach out to every marina via mail, e-mail and phone to ensure that the listings are up-to-date. We also rely on individual experience and encourage folks to send in updates as they come across them along the waterways.

Charts & Resources

Every guide lists current and available charts and other resource supplements — including information on where to access the many Army Corps Charts that plot the waterways. Each year we add to this list, and in 2021 we are excited to offer a separate section of the guide dedicated to the listings for bridge clearances and lock and dam statistics. Each waterway summary now has that information — specific to that section — noted, as well.

As an essential part of any onboard library, Quimby’s Cruising Guide is proud to offer this valuable resource for nearly 60 years. To order your 2021 copy visit our online store here: https://quimbyscruisingguide.com/store/