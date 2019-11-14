The Kemah Boardwalk Marina in Kemah, Texas will be hosting the 1st Annual Kemah Catamaran Boat Show on December 7th & 8th 2019. Scheduled from 9 am to 5 pm each day, this Catamaran dedicated Boat Show will be the only one of its kind on the Texas Gulf Coast and will bring together Catamaran buyers, sellers, and enthusiasts.

This 2-day In-Water Boat Show will have on display Catamarans by Leopard, La Fountaine Pajot, & Lagoon where you will be able to check out an extensive range of quality sail and power Catamarans at your leisure and will offer professional Catamaran specific yacht brokerage services for anyone looking to purchase a new or pre-owned Catamaran or sell their existing one. Information will be available for Catamaran charters, lessons & vendor services. There will also be several current Catamaran owners available to discuss a variety of aspects of Catamaran ownership, cruising and handy tips. Professional Catamaran representatives will be on hand all day long to discuss any queries you have about buying, selling or enjoying a multihull.

If you are in the market for a new or used Catamaran, looking to sell yours, or interested in Catamaran Charters or lessons, this event is a must for your calendar. Call (409) 682-7745 if you plan on coming to the show or want to schedule a tour of one of the listings at the Kemah Catamaran Boat Show. Chris Block is the Houston/Clear Lake area representative for The Catamaran Company, the largest Catamaran dealer in the world, based in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

Contact the Kemah Boardwalk Marina Manager, Brad Grace, at 281-334-2284 for Catamaran slip availability information or visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/2507879305934136/