Yacht Club of St. Louis Building on the Past

This week, the Yacht Club of St. Louis will begin demolition on their clubhouse to make room for a new build. For over 40 years, the clubhouse has served St. Charles and St. Louis area boaters with vessels ranging from recreational cruisers to live aboard yachts. Situated on Pool 26 of the river it provides an esoteric setting along the rich confluence of the Mississippi and Missouri Rivers. Area boaters never have to go far in the Spring and Summer months to get a slice of time on the water. Over the years, people have formed fond memories of the clubhouse and, as a kid going to elementary school in St. Charles, I have my own succinct memories of going out on a family friend’s boat docked at the club, tubing until sunset and then swimming and eating BBQ on the back patio.

With the historic stretch of flooding this past Spring and Summer, however, the Yacht Club suffered an unusual amount of flood damage. And, rather than trying to renovate the existing building, a decision was made to remove the edifice to make way for a new clubhouse. And, as much as the history of the old house will be visually removed, it is an exciting development for the area and the boating community. Part of the construction includes protections from future flooding, with the 2-acre building lot being raised by 11 feet to make ground for the new foundation. Along with the higher elevation, the physical building and adjacent swimming pool will be set back from the river compared to the previous location.

The estimated build time has not been finalized, as of yet, but they are hoping to be ready for the upcoming season. As a marina that has been rooted in tradition, they are looking forward to building on the past and starting 40 more years of memories.

Captain’s Notes:

Yacht Club of St. Louis (Private)

105 Lake Village Drive

St. Charle, MO 63301

636-250-3827

https://www.stlouisyachtclub.com/

Dockage: Transient docking available with call at less than $1.50 per foot

Approach Depth (reported): 6′ – 8′

Fuel: Gas

Electric: 30/50 amp

Hours: Open Memorial to Labor Day, Friday to Sunday evenings.

VHF Channel: No radio