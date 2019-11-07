Turtle Creek Harbor Under New Ownership

In the middle of 2019, Turtle Creek Harbor in Indiana changed ownership. Long-time owners, Bob & Agnus Wheeler, are moving into retirement and sold the business to Ray & Villie McDaniel. The marina will continue to operate in a similar structure with a slight change to the hours and some standard renovations and dredging operations ahead of the 2020 season. We would like to thank Bob & Agnus for their great partnership with keeping Quimby’s Cruising Guide up-to-date in the past and wish the best of luck to Ray & Villie in the future continuing to serve transient and local boaters on this beautiful stretch of the Ohio River. The updated contact information is below.

Cruising Highlights:

Pegged as one of the most beautiful places on the Ohio River, Turtle Creek Harbor is located on mile marker 529 in Florence, Indiana. Just a few clicks away from Belterra Casino, it provides a unique stop to take your chances at the blackjack table or dust off your golf clubs under the deck for a few rounds. There are also a number of restaurants in and around town that provide ethnic fare and selections from the nearby winemaking region of Switzerland County.

Captain’s Notes:

Turtle Creek Harbor

205 6th Street

Florence, IN 47020

(812) 594-2387

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Turtle-Creek-Harbor/186769625307269

Dockage: Transient docking available with call

Approach Depth (reported): 11’

Fuel: Gas and diesel

Electric: 30/50 amp

Amenities: Water, ice, phone, pumpout, restrooms, showers, laundry, ramp, mechanic with call, trailer haul-outs to 55’, limited marine supplies, refreshments, snacks, RV camping and picnic shelter with grill.

Hours: Open May 1 – November 1, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; November 1 to May 1, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

VHF Channel: 16