The 2026 Quimby’s Cruising Guide Available for Order!

With over 9,000 miles, the Inland Waterways and the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway (GIWW) offer an abundance of waterfront towns thriving with character and history. For more than six decades,

Quimby’s Cruising Guide

has been the trusted source for boaters cruising these waters. Nautical charts, marina listings and navigation aids make this printed guide an invaluable resource for every boater to have on board their vessel.

For our 64rd edition of Quimby’s Cruising Guide, we’re touring a handful of waterfront towns, each with their own story to tell. Maysville, Kentucky, located about 60 miles northeast of Lexington, became an important port on the Ohio River after being incorporated in 1787. A manufacturing town still to this day, Maysville was also an important stop on the Underground Railroad, since the free state of Ohio was right across the river. Today, the town weaves an urban living feel into its small-town atmosphere.

Travel south to the GIWW and you’ll encounter Florida’s Forgotten Coast. A trio of quaint towns dot this coastal landscape. Carrabelle, Apalachicola, and Port St. Joe, all within a day’s cruise of each other, offer their own unique flavor and charm.

Per usual, we have updated the 2026 edition with the latest marina listings, fuel stops and lock and dam information through individual mailings, e-mails, calls and user input. Low water levels continued to be a challenge on the Inland Waterways. Businesses are learning to adapt and hope to be in a good position for the 2026 season.

In conjunction with the printed guide, we will continue to provide updates through our monthly e-newsletters and on www.quimbyscruisingguide.com, including additional destination and lifestyle articles, know-how tips and much more. As always, if you see something out on the water that may need our attention or would like to share your story on the water, feel free to send us an email at patrice@wjinc.net.

2026 Cover

Inside the 2026 Guide–A Cruiser’s Guide to Historic Churches

Going along the winding waterways of America’s heartland, river cruisers are often treated to more than just scenic vistas and tranquil currents they encounter living testaments to faith, history, and architectural splendor. Step ashore and explore the sacred landmarks that have stood watch over these rivers for centuries… To read this story and more get your issue today.