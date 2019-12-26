As we get closer to ringing in the New Year, and as our boats are most likely winterized, let’s take a look at some top New Year’s Eve River Cruises on the inland waterways.

New Orleans – Ring in the new year with classic New Orleans Jazz, Food & Dance. The Creole Queen Riverboat takes people out on the Mississippi in Paddlewheeler style with live entertainment, jumbo shrimp cocktails, crawfish pasta, call-brand drinks at an open bar & fireworks. Tickets cost $189 for the all you can eat and drink from 11 pm – 1 am. https://www.creolequeen.com/tours/new-years-eve-cruise

St. Louis – Take in views of the esoteric Gateway Arch in an all you can eat and drink Riverboat cruise along what was once the 3rd largest port in the country. It includes a 3-course dinner, live DJ, and midnight champagne toast. Tickets cost $99 and include the meal, open bar drinks & fireworks. https://www.gatewayarch.com/event/new-years-eve-party-cruise/

Pittsburgh – Enjoy the three rivers aboard the small but mighty gateway clipper. Choose from two options: Dance & Drinks or Dinner, Dance & Drinks. Music includes a live DJ playing nostalgic hits from the 70s, 80s & 90s. Tickets cost $83 and include the buffet, a complimentary glass of champagne & access to a full-service bar & fireworks. https://www.gatewayclipper.com/holiday-cruises/new-years-eve-cruises/

Nashville – Quite possibly the best party town in the Midwest, take a trip on the General Jackson Riverboat a few hours before Midnight and then dock and hit up the plethora number of music bars the city has to offer. They do not list a price for the cruise, but boarding time is at 6:15 and returns at 10 pm. A perfect, shorter trip if you plan on hopping around a few different spots for the night. https://tickets.gaylordopryland.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=49