Hannibal Riverfront Project Making Strides

In 2018, the city of Hannibal, Mo. received approval for a plan to revitalize a stretch of the town’s riverfront property to include a park and updated docking options for both recreational boaters and Mississippi River Cruise Lines. Originally slated to be near completion at the end of 2019, historic flooding and winter snow has delayed the project past the planned completion date.

Luckily — with favorable conditions this year to date — the project is back on track and finally taking shape to the original design. The $6.6 million project has called for the original marina to be moved farther South — with the existing marina space being filled in for park space. Nipper Park will be expanded to include a new walkway and green space.

Following the trends of numerous river towns along the Mississippi and other waterways of using green space technique to aid in the infrastructure to help limit flood damage, the development is meant to have an economic impact on the city and provide recreational opportunities for its citizens, as well. At the current pace, the project is close to 65% complete — with the hope that it will be finished by the end of the year and open to recreational boating by the 2021 season.