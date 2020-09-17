Cruising the Upper Mississippi River: Winery Stops Close to Transient Docks

There are a couple of things in the Mississippi River Valley during the beginning of Fall that go well together: Cruising and Drinking Wine. Other than the unique fall foliage that this region provides, there are many wineries that can be accessible with a quick Uber or taxi ride from transient boat docks in the area. Take a look at a few of the top stops for a glass (or two) of locally produced wine along the way.
Cannon River Winery – Cannon Falls, Minn.
Specialty: Full bodied reds, rustic decor and wine making on-site.
Red Wing Marina
918 Levee Road
Red Wing, MN 55066
(651)-338-8995
www.redwingmarina.com
Dockage: Transient docking available with call at more than $1 per foot. Max LOA: 80′.
Approach/Dockside Depth (reported): 8′
Fuel: Gas and diesel
Electric: 30/50 amp
Amenities: Water, ice, phone, pumpout, snacks, ice cream, frozen seafood, nautical clothes and gifts, restrooms, showers, handicap accessible, WiFi, satellite TV.
Hours: Open April 15 to October 15, 8 a.m. to dusk. VHF Channel: 16
Falconer Vineyard – Red Wing, Minn.
Specialty: Wine aged in Jack Daniel’s Barrels
Maiden Rock Winery – Stockholm, Wis.
Specialty: Apple Wines
Lake City Marina
201 S. Franklin St.
Lake City, MN 55041
(651)-345-4211
www.lakecity.org
Dockage: Transient docking available with call at more than $1 per foot. Max LOA: 100′.
Approach/Dockside Depth (reported): 5′ – 6′ (north harbor); 20′ (south harbor)
Fuel: Gas and diesel
Electric: 30/50 amp
Amenities: Water, ice, phone, pumpout, ramp, restrooms, showers, beach.
Hours: Open Sunday to Thursday; 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., weekends (in season). VHF Channel: 16
Garvin Heights Vineyards – Winona, Minn.
Specialty: Cold Climate Wines
Winona Marina
16 Laird St.
Winona, MN 55987
(507)-454-5590
www.winonamarina.com
Dockage: Limited transient dockage. Max LOA: 40′.
Approach/Dockside Depth (reported): 5′ – 8′
Fuel: Gas and diesel
Electric: 30 amp
Amenities: Water, ice, phone, pumpout, restrooms, showers, boat and engine repairs.
Hours: Open Monday to Friday; 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. VHF Channel: 16
DnA Vintners – La Crosse, Wis.
Specialty: Cranberry, Chocolate, Orange and Rhubarb Wines
Black’s Cove Marina
1835 Rose St.
La Crosse, WI 54603
(608)-781-1212
Dockage: Transient slips available with call. Max LOA: 50′.
Approach/Dockside Depth (reported): 5′
Fuel: None reported
Electric: 30 amp
Amenities: Water, ice, restrooms, showers, food and lodging nearby.
Hours: Open Monday to Sunday; 8 a.m. to sunset. VHF Channel: 16
Eagle’s Landing Winery – Marquette, Iowa
Specialty: Blush Wines
Boatels Marina
400 Business Hwy. 18N
McGregor, IA 52157
(800)-747-2628
www.boatelsmarina.com
Dockage: Transient slips available with call. Max LOA: 100′.
Approach/Dockside Depth (reported): 18′
Fuel: Gas
Electric: 30 amp
Amenities: Water, ice, phone, pumpout (free with gas purchase), restrooms, showers, boat and engine service.
Hours: Open May 15 to October 15; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. VHF Channel: None reported
Stone Cliff Winery – Dubuque, Iowa
Specialty: Award winning wines in a historic setting
Port of Dubuque Marina
450 E. 3rd St.
Dubuque, IA 52001
(800)-747-2628
www.portofdubuquemarina.com
Dockage: Transient available; call for details. Max LOA: 100′.
Approach/Dockside Depth (reported): 9′
Fuel: Gas & Diesel
Electric: 30/50 amp
Amenities: Water, pumpout, private boater restrooms, showers, laundry, bicycle rentals, handicap accessible, WiFi.
Hours: Open May 1 to October 31 (public transient facility open); 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
VHF Channel: 16/68
Wide River Winery – Le Claire, Iowa
Specialty: Full range of wine from dry to sweet, including Sangria
Green Gables Marina
42315 Canal Shore Dr.
Le Claire, IA 52753
(563)-289-5652
www.greengablesmarina.com
Dockage: Transient docking available with call at less than $1 per foot.
Approach/Dockside Depth (reported): 9′
Fuel: Non-ethanol gas
Electric: 30 amp
Amenities: Water, ice, pumpout, ramp, restrooms, showers, prop and engine repairs, marine supplies.
Hours: Open May to October, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; closed Wednesday.
VHF Channel: None reported
Spirit Knob Winery – Ursa, Ill.
Specialty: Award winning fruit wine
Art Keller Marina
1231 Bonansinga Drive
Quincy, IL 62301
(217)-430-2128
www.artkellermarina.com
Dockage: Transient docking available.
Approach/Dockside Depth (reported): 9′
Fuel: Gas
Electric: 30 amp
Amenities: Water, ice, phone, pumpout, restrooms, showers, ramp, security.
Hours: Open April to October
VHF Channel: 16
Grafton Harbor Winery – Grafton, Ill.
Specialty: Wine tasting in the ship store, floating winery
Grafton Harbor
215 W. Water St.
Grafton, IL 62037
(618)-786-7678
www.graftonharbor.com
Dockage: Transient docking available at $1.39 per foot with $39 minimum.
Approach/Dockside Depth (reported): 10′
Fuel: Gas & Diesel
Electric: 30/50 amp
Amenities: Pumpout, concierge dock service, showers, laundry, ship store, floating winery, WiFi, handicap accessible, restaurant, bar, repairs.
Hours: Open 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday to Thursday; 9 a.m. to 1 a.m., Friday; 9 a.m. to 2 a.m., Saturday.
VHF Channel: 16/68
For a complete list of marinas on the Upper Mississippi River — including mile markers and additional contact information — please reference the Quimby’s Cruising Guide