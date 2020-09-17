Cruising the Upper Mississippi River: Winery Stops Close to Transient Docks

There are a couple of things in the Mississippi River Valley during the beginning of Fall that go well together: Cruising and Drinking Wine. Other than the unique fall foliage that this region provides, there are many wineries that can be accessible with a quick Uber or taxi ride from transient boat docks in the area. Take a look at a few of the top stops for a glass (or two) of locally produced wine along the way.

Cannon River Winery – Cannon Falls, Minn.

Specialty: Full bodied reds, rustic decor and wine making on-site.

Captain’s Notes

Red Wing Marina

918 Levee Road

Red Wing, MN 55066

(651)-338-8995

www.redwingmarina.com

Dockage: Transient docking available with call at more than $1 per foot. Max LOA: 80′.

Approach/Dockside Depth (reported): 8′

Fuel: Gas and diesel

Electric: 30/50 amp

Amenities: Water, ice, phone, pumpout, snacks, ice cream, frozen seafood, nautical clothes and gifts, restrooms, showers, handicap accessible, WiFi, satellite TV.

Hours: Open April 15 to October 15, 8 a.m. to dusk. VHF Channel: 16

Falconer Vineyard – Red Wing, Minn.

Specialty: Wine aged in Jack Daniel’s Barrels

Captain’s Notes

Red Wing Marina

918 Levee Road

Red Wing, MN 55066

(651)-338-8995

www.redwingmarina.com

Dockage: Transient docking available with call at more than $1 per foot. Max LOA: 80′.

Approach/Dockside Depth (reported): 8′

Fuel: Gas and diesel

Electric: 30/50 amp

Amenities: Water, ice, phone, pumpout, snacks, ice cream, frozen seafood, nautical clothes and gifts, restrooms, showers, handicap accessible, WiFi, satellite TV.

Hours: Open April 15 to October 15, 8 a.m. to dusk. VHF Channel: 16

Maiden Rock Winery – Stockholm, Wis.

Specialty: Apple Wines

Captain’s Notes

Lake City Marina

201 S. Franklin St.

Lake City, MN 55041

(651)-345-4211

www.lakecity.org

Dockage: Transient docking available with call at more than $1 per foot. Max LOA: 100′.

Approach/Dockside Depth (reported): 5′ – 6′ (north harbor); 20′ (south harbor)

Fuel: Gas and diesel

Electric: 30/50 amp

Amenities: Water, ice, phone, pumpout, ramp, restrooms, showers, beach.

Hours: Open Sunday to Thursday; 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., weekends (in season). VHF Channel: 16

Garvin Heights Vineyards – Winona, Minn.

Specialty: Cold Climate Wines

Captain’s Notes

Winona Marina

16 Laird St.

Winona, MN 55987

(507)-454-5590

www.winonamarina.com

Dockage: Limited transient dockage. Max LOA: 40′.

Approach/Dockside Depth (reported): 5′ – 8′

Fuel: Gas and diesel

Electric: 30 amp

Amenities: Water, ice, phone, pumpout, restrooms, showers, boat and engine repairs.

Hours: Open Monday to Friday; 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. VHF Channel: 16

DnA Vintners – La Crosse, Wis.

Specialty: Cranberry, Chocolate, Orange and Rhubarb Wines

Captain’s Notes

Black’s Cove Marina

1835 Rose St.

La Crosse, WI 54603

(608)-781-1212

Dockage: Transient slips available with call. Max LOA: 50′.

Approach/Dockside Depth (reported): 5′

Fuel: None reported

Electric: 30 amp

Amenities: Water, ice, restrooms, showers, food and lodging nearby.

Hours: Open Monday to Sunday; 8 a.m. to sunset. VHF Channel: 16

Eagle’s Landing Winery – Marquette, Iowa

Specialty: Blush Wines

Captain’s Notes

Boatels Marina

400 Business Hwy. 18N

McGregor, IA 52157

(800)-747-2628

www.boatelsmarina.com

Dockage: Transient slips available with call. Max LOA: 100′.

Approach/Dockside Depth (reported): 18′

Fuel: Gas

Electric: 30 amp

Amenities: Water, ice, phone, pumpout (free with gas purchase), restrooms, showers, boat and engine service.

Hours: Open May 15 to October 15; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. VHF Channel: None reported

Stone Cliff Winery – Dubuque, Iowa

Specialty: Award winning wines in a historic setting

Captain’s Notes

Port of Dubuque Marina

450 E. 3rd St.

Dubuque, IA 52001

(800)-747-2628

www.portofdubuquemarina.com

Dockage: Transient available; call for details. Max LOA: 100′.

Approach/Dockside Depth (reported): 9′

Fuel: Gas & Diesel

Electric: 30/50 amp

Amenities: Water, pumpout, private boater restrooms, showers, laundry, bicycle rentals, handicap accessible, WiFi.

Hours: Open May 1 to October 31 (public transient facility open); 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

VHF Channel: 16/68

Wide River Winery – Le Claire, Iowa

Specialty: Full range of wine from dry to sweet, including Sangria

Captain’s Notes

Green Gables Marina

42315 Canal Shore Dr.

Le Claire, IA 52753

(563)-289-5652

www.greengablesmarina.com

Dockage: Transient docking available with call at less than $1 per foot.

Approach/Dockside Depth (reported): 9′

Fuel: Non-ethanol gas

Electric: 30 amp

Amenities: Water, ice, pumpout, ramp, restrooms, showers, prop and engine repairs, marine supplies.

Hours: Open May to October, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; closed Wednesday.

VHF Channel: None reported

Spirit Knob Winery – Ursa, Ill.

Specialty: Award winning fruit wine

Captain’s Notes

Art Keller Marina

1231 Bonansinga Drive

Quincy, IL 62301

(217)-430-2128

www.artkellermarina.com

Dockage: Transient docking available.

Approach/Dockside Depth (reported): 9′

Fuel: Gas

Electric: 30 amp

Amenities: Water, ice, phone, pumpout, restrooms, showers, ramp, security.

Hours: Open April to October

VHF Channel: 16

Grafton Harbor Winery – Grafton, Ill.

Specialty: Wine tasting in the ship store, floating winery

Captain’s Notes

Grafton Harbor

215 W. Water St.

Grafton, IL 62037

(618)-786-7678

www.graftonharbor.com

Dockage: Transient docking available at $1.39 per foot with $39 minimum.

Approach/Dockside Depth (reported): 10′

Fuel: Gas & Diesel

Electric: 30/50 amp

Amenities: Pumpout, concierge dock service, showers, laundry, ship store, floating winery, WiFi, handicap accessible, restaurant, bar, repairs.

Hours: Open 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday to Thursday; 9 a.m. to 1 a.m., Friday; 9 a.m. to 2 a.m., Saturday.

VHF Channel: 16/68

For a complete list of marinas on the Upper Mississippi River — including mile markers and additional contact information — please reference the Quimby’s Cruising Guide