Cruising The Tennessee River

The boat is ready to go, and your course is charted. Traveling the river is a way of life for some and a bucket list adventure for others. A cruise on the Tennessee River from Knoxville, Tenn., to Paducah, Ky., will take you through nine locks and dams and pass by river communities, historic sites and breathtaking vistas along the 692 miles of navigable waterway. To fully customize your trip, the ExploreTRV online mapguide can be your personal concierge for your journey.

Cruising the waterway is part of the fun, but equally enjoyable is planning shore excursions and learning about the river you are traveling. Lining the waterways are hundreds of scenic areas, wildlife viewing areas and trails to explore. Plenty of marinas, picnic areas, camp sites and other accommodations provide needed services and conveniences. The online mapguide will steer you to the best places to eat, visit and shop, taking you where the locals go. All of the entries on the mapguide were nominated by local people who know the best of their communities and are sharing this with you. Southern hospitality is a way of life in the region, so relax and let the folks in the South help you.

Here is a sampling of the concierge services that the ExploreTRV mapguide can provide you and your crew.

The waters of the Tennessee River are renowned as top fisheries and top tournament lakes. Want to try your hand at fly fishing or kayak fishing a deep cove channel, but don’t want to pack extra equipment? The mapguide can connect you with fishing guides who can take you on day excursions and provide all the gear you need. You can even ask your guide to filet your catch for you.

Tired of your own cooking and want to find perfectly smoked barbecue or a “ hole in the wall ” restaurant serving up meat and threes? Or maybe you are ready for a night on the town with a fine meal and a local craft beverage. The mapguide uses GPS mapping to show what is near to your location.

Love live music and regional festivals? The communities along the river are home to unique sounds and are proud of their heritage. They love to celebrate, so why not join in the fun? Plan your trip to include at least one event along the way. Festivities are often celebrated near the river and begin as early as March and as late as the October harvest festivals.

Just want to do a shore excursion to hike or bike or even restock supplies? The mapguide can help you locate rentals, day trips, and even a farmer’s market or local winery . Complete your port excursion by visiting a historic site, museum or state park. ExploreTRV can map your route between attractions and make suggestions for you, and be sure to check out “ A Dam Good Tour, ” which gives visitors an inside peek into the history, the origins and explanations of the functions of TVA dams.

When your journey ends, be a storyteller. The Tennessee River is flowing with stories, and every great journey is a story for the next river explorer. Share your itinerary with us, and we will post it on the ExploreTRV.com page. If your story is selected, we will send you a T-shirt or burgee flag to commemorate your trip on the Tennessee River.