Thank you to all that participated in the 2021 Photo Contest. Below are the contest winners that will appear in the printed guide — available at the end of February. Keep an eye out for that edition to see the overall winner. 2021 was a great year on the Western Rivers and Gulf Intracoastal Waterway — with a renewed interest in transient boating and wanderlust in the heartland of America. Cheers to a great year of boating and wishing everyone a successful and happy new year.