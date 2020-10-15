WiFi Beyond The Dock

Each year the NMEA members select “Products of Excellence” in marine electronics and according to a recent news release in 2020 the Wave WiFi Tidal Wave was selected as an Award winner in the WiFi /Cellular devices category

The Wave WiFi Tidal Wave is a Professional Series Dual Band, AC speed WiFi Receiver with a built in SIM-activated cellular system, MIMO (Multiple Input Multiple Output) antennas and a host of features. It allows boaters to wirelessly connect to internet sources further from shore by utilizing high gain antennas and its sophisticated transceiver. When out of range of wireless hot spots the cellular system provides an alternative path to internet connectivity.

Like all Wave WiFi products the Tidal Wave uses Wave’s proprietary Graphic User Interface (GUI) which allows for easy set up and operation from a host of devices including PC’s, MAC’s, iOS and Android tablets and smartphones.

Based in Oakland Park, Florida. Wave WiFi has been offering high tech mobile WiFi solutions for the marine market for over 15 years. The initial product offering was a limited line of extended range, mobile WiFi systems launched in 2004. Many new products followed over the years including waterproof external antennas, routers, and access points for inside the vessel, dual band solutions, and now 3G/4G cellular receivers. Today Wave WiFi produces a wide range of products that help boaters, RV owners, marinas, and anyone needing access to mobile internet, easy and effective connectivity, performance, and reliability.

About NMEA

Based in Severna Park, Maryland. The National Marine Electronics Association (NMEA) is a worldwide organization committed to enhancing the technology and safety of electronics in marine applications. They developed the widely used data protocol standards of NMEA 0183 and NMEA 2000, educate the public, and set certification standards for marine electronic technicians.