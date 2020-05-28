Two Rivers Marina Under New Ownership

As the 2020 boating season kicks off, Two Rivers Marina on the Mississippi River has big plans under new owners and management. Prior slip holder John Sitton and his three daughters Cindy Blaylock, Sherry Moses & Chris Sitton purchased the marina in November 2019 and immediately hired former employee Laurell Hamilton to be the new harbor master. With years of experience at the marina, they wanted to maintain the history of the location and renovate for the future — with an eye on updating current slip holders’ facilities and with an aim to attract a new wave of boaters.

This includes an extensive project of re-floating the entire dock system, new landscaping across the entire property and re-opening the one-of-a-kind Fat Boy’s Restaurant, including a 20 – 30ft landing dock with direct access to the establishment. In conjunction with the new docks, new water and sewer systems are also planned.

Cruising Highlights

Situated along the heartland of the Mississippi River across from the historic town of Louisiana, Mo., this area is known for is small town charm; with over 20 murals that reflect the history of the settlement, including a reference to a co-author of the 13th amendment John B Henderson. In addition to the riverfront park, with views of bald eagle nesting grounds during select months, the town also hosts a number of historic museums — including “The Reflections of Missouri” that houses over 300 drawings by John Stoeckly, capturing images of the heartland and historic scenes from Missouri. As the town is highly walkable, it makes for the perfect stop to dock for a one night, one day stay.

Captain’s Notes

Two Rivers Marina

13495 U.S. Hwy. 54, Rockport, IL 62370

(217) 437-2321

www.tworiversmarina.com

Dockage: Transient docking available with call at $1.35 per foot.

Approach/Dockside Depth (reported): 9’

Fuel: Gas and diesel

Electric: 30/50/220 amp

Amenities: Water, ice, phone, pumpout, restrooms, showers, laundry, pool, ramps, 20-ton lift, WiFi, boat and engine repairs, ship store, marine supplies, motels and nearby groceries, camping grounds and courtesy vehicle.

Hours: Call ahead

VHF Channel: 9/16