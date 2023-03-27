NOW AVAILABLE – 2023 Quimby’s Cruising Guide

Don’t Cruise the Great Loop Without It, Order Yours Now! 100+ Copies Already Sold! Limited Inventory Remaining.

9,000 plus miles, one guide. For nearly 6 decades, Quimby’s Cruising Guide has delivered an invaluable resource for navigating the Inland Waterways and the GIWW. Nautical charts and boating guides are intrinsic to a mariner’s way of life—and Quimby’s is proud to be a part of an historic and trusted boating library in the cabins of thousands of vessels throughout the years. Along with modern and digital navigation tools, there is no better resource than a trusty printed guide on board your boat.

That is why in the 61st edition of Quimby’s Cruising Guide we chose to highlight a side trip on the Fox Locks near Green Bay, Wis. Like flipping through the pages of past issues of Quimby’s, the Fox locks are a cruise through history—39 miles on the Fox River through a system of 17 fully hand-operated locks restored to their original state. A trip back in time, this cruise highlights the timeless nature of our waterways—from the remnants of being a vital artery for the state’s paper industry to a modern marvel of engineering and renewed recreation. In essence, this waterway is a mirror to thousands of other communities that line the banks of rivers throughout the United States. So, next time you are going down (or up) stream, know that you are part of a history that literally flows through time.

Per usual, we have updated the 2023 edition with the latest marina listings, fuel stops and lock & dam information through individual mailings, e-mails, calls and user input. Overall, 2022 provided some challenges in the form of historically low water levels. But businesses persevered, and water levels improved drastically through the winter—putting them in a good position ahead of the 2023 season.

And, in conjunction with the printed guide, we will continue to provide updates through our weekly e-newsletters and website (www.quimbysguide.com), including additional destination and lifestyle articles, know-how tips, navigation aids, classified boat listings and much more. As always, if you see something out on the water that may need our attention or would like to share your story on the water, feel free to give us a call at 314-561-4701 or e-mail zac@wjinc.net.

