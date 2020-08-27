Mississippi River Islands

At 2,348 miles, the Mississippi River is the fourth largest in the world and the second largest drainage system in North America. Shifting its path throughout history, certain land masses have come and gone — including numerous islands that occupy the channel. A large number of these islands are remote and unpredictable landscapes, however there are a number of inhabitable acreages that have a unique place in American History.

Nicollet Island

Sitting just above St. Anthony Falls — close to the navigation head of the Mississippi River — Nicollet Island is home to around 150 inhabitants and includes a large portion of the Nicollet Island/East Bank Neighborhood. The name Nicollett is derived from a cartographer named Joseph Nicollett who mapped the Upper Mississippi in the 1830s.

Originally opened to settlement in 1838, the entire area was purchased for just $60 at $1.25 per acre. Further development took place in the 1850s and 1860s with the construction of several houses — including several homes built by Franklin C. Griswold. And, in 1855, the first bridge to cross the Mississippi was built connecting Nicollet Island to the riverbank.

To this day, the community continues to be a historic insight into the early days of development of the surrounding area and provides a striking juxtaposition against the modern Minneapolis skyline.

Grey Cloud Island

A historic island that was home to the mound-builders of the Mississippian culture around 1000 CE, Grey Cloud Island lies near preset day St. Paul, Minn. In 1856, a local banker and lumberman decided to plot the site with 400 lots for sale, including a docking site for steamboats. However, the financial panic of 1857 slowed development and ended the prospect of “Grey Cloud City”.

In the late 1800s, Grey Cloud Island proved to be fertile ground and continued to supply agricultural products to the mainland — accessible by a timber frame bridge built in 1882 and later by a steel version constructed in 1946.

To this day, the island remains a rural settlement, but is now occupied by about 125 homes and an active quarry. Due to the intermittent flooding of the Mississippi River, many of the homes near the banks are built on stilts to remain dry during high water periods.

President’s Island

Once thought to be the largest island on the Mississippi River, the name President’s Island is in reference to that size. In 1865, the island was home to over 1,500 former slaves as a part of the Freedmen’s Bureau Camp.

In 1946, a flood control plan was hatched by closing the Tennessee Chute that separated the island form the mainland. This formed an adjacent deep-water lake to help with flood control measures during high water times. Prior to the development, the landscape was notoriously unpredictable with the changing river and was often the site of banned activities such as gambling, cockfighting and moonshining.

To this day, the 7,500-acre island is home to an abundance of wildlife. Out of the 7,500 acres, 1,200 acres are designated for zoned industrial development — currently home to 200 companies and over 4,000 employees. The estimated economic impact of the industrial zone is at $7.1 billion for the city of Memphis, Tn.

Campbell’s Island

Named after Lieutenant John Campbell and the site of one of the Western most battles of the War of 1812, the island lies in the present-day Quad Cities area — officially opened for settlement in 1832. In the early 1900s, the area was purchased by a streetcar company that intended to build an amusement park to cover the entire island. Part of the development included a streetcar bridge constructed in 1904, and although the amusement park idea did not take hold, the area became a popular resort destination with multiple streetcars running to and from cottages available for rent and summer homes owned by some of the wealthiest residents in the Quad Cities area.

Today, the island has lost some of its land mass — due to the natural dredging power of the Mississippi River — and is approximately 1.25 miles long and 0.5 miles wide. Still home to a suburban community, the most recent bridge connecting to the mainland was entirely reconstructed in 1999.