Lost Paddle Media Acquires Four Consumer Fishing, Boating & Outdoor Sport Shows

ASHEVILLE, NC (December 10, 2020) – Lost Paddle Media announces it has acquired the Kansas City Boat and Sportshow, Chicagoland Fishing Travel & Outdoor Expo, Suffern New York’s World Fishing & Outdoor Exposition, and the Saltwater Fishing Expo in Edison, New Jersey from the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA).

Lost Paddle is an experiential media company based in Asheville, North Carolina. It operates new media properties and outdoor events, including The Big Gear Show.

“These four shows are the leading fishing, boating, and outdoor-related shows in their markets,” said Sutton Bacon, CEO of Lost Paddle. “The entire spectrum of outdoor sports has seen significant growth this past year. Investing in the fishing industry synchronizes well with our background in paddling, cycling, climbing, and camping markets.”

The shows will be led by Tod Alberto who has been tapped as general manager. Tod is the former show manager with the NMMA and he successfully managed the Chicagoland, World Fishing, and Saltwater shows for 10 years, including under previous ownership by the American Sportfishing Association.

“I’m very excited to continue producing these three great events and to add the Kansas City show,” said Alberto. “The passionate anglers and outdoor sports enthusiasts in these markets look forward to our annual events and the opportunity to buy the latest and greatest gear and boats. Featuring incredible attendance, these shows offer a great opportunity for attendees to research manufacturers, buy gear from local, independent retailers, book travel around the globe, and learn from top fishing and hunting pros – all under one roof.”

Darren Envall, VP of Midwest Shows for NMMA, added, “We are confident the experienced team at Lost Paddle will produce successful shows and we look forward to seeing the continued excitement around these annual outdoor events, which are staples in their respective communities for the outdoor industries and enthusiasts.”

After consulting with exhibitors, venue, and health officials, and in considering current conditions, the upcoming Kansas City and Chicagoland shows have been cancelled. Kansas City’s next show will take place February 10-13, 2022 and Chicagoland will be held January 27-30, 2022. Decisions regarding the 2021 New York and New Jersey shows will be announced soon based on government guidelines and feedback from exhibitors, venue operators and health officials. The 2021 shows will only be held if they can be produced safely and successfully.

For updates and additional information for these newly-acquired shows, please visit www.sportshows.com. For booth space inquiries and more information, contact Tod Alberto, General Manager, at tod.alberto@sportshowsevents.com.