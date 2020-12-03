Conley Bottom Marina Restoration Nearing Completion

After a devastating fire in 2019, Conley Bottom Marina & Resort set out to rebuild — with a mission to preserve the prior look of the marina, while still providing service to current slip holders and rental users — along with using the time to add additional marina amenities.

In May 2019, an accidental fire swept through the property, damaging a large dock and the marina restaurant. Home to an active houseboat community and a popular destination for local boat rentals and recreation, the marina immediately began restoration on the 120 ft. dock to be prepared for the 2020 boating season. With that complete, the marina directed attention to redesigning the café and restaurant, with the hopes for a complete reopening of their restaurant service for the 2021 season.

Expected to be completed in the Summer of 2021, the updates include increased seating in the central restaurant — doubling the previous capacity. This includes a second floor to incorporate split level and indoor/outdoor dining. Part of the expansion also includes a complete fitness center available to members of the marina and resort and a renovated marina office space.

Along with memberships and permanent slips, the marina offers service to transient boaters coming through Lake Cumberland. This includes both covered and uncovered slip options. And, although the fitness center is only available to members, those staying at the transient dock will have access to the restaurant, local attractions, and a full range of rentals — including pleasure craft — available through the marina.

Captain’s Notes

Conley Bottom Marina & Resort

270 Conley Bottom Rd.

Monticello, KY 42633

(606)-348-6351

www.conleybottom.com

Dockage: Transient docking available with call. Covered: $2.50 per foot. Uncovered: $1.25 – $1.50 per foot.

Fuel: Gas and diesel

Electric: 30/50 amp

Amenities: Cellular Service, courtesy wireless, cable TV, metered electric. Ship store and restaurant access — including ice, souvenirs, sportswear, tackle and boating accessories.

Hours: Open year-round

Photos shared from Conley Bottom’s Facebook Page with permission