Aspen Power Catamarans launches the new C108

Aspen Power Catamarans has completed the development and just launched an all-new 35’ Outboard Power Proa Catamaran. The new Aspen C108 expands on the company’s patented hull design featuring both non-symmetrical hulls and power that provide exceptional efficiency, tracking, and performance in all sea conditions.

Inspired in part by current adventure seeking Aspen owners who wanted the maximum in an eco-friendly cruiser that could also be easily moved to new cruising grounds, the Aspen team created the C108. By increasing the beam to 10’8” they kept the overall length under 40’ which greatly expanded the interior accommodation space while still allowing the boat to be trailered. A combined boat and trailer towing weight of approximately 12,500 pounds (Aluminum trailer) means the C108 can be easily towed by a standard ¾ ton or larger pickup truck. Ideal for snowbirds, Aspen owners have tremendous flexibility whether simply hauling out for the winter or transporting their C108 to new and different cruising areas.

Aspen has created an expansive layout for the New C108. The large new salon has been finished with fine teak by Aspen’s experienced craftsman and has 30% more livable space than previous Aspen models. Full height wrap around Solar Guard windows provide exceptional visibility while underway from the 5 person C-shaped dinette and the twin Bentley helm seats, that keep both owners and guests comfortable. The 12ft long galley includes an oven-stove combo, microwave, stainless steel sink, and multiple Burmese teak drawers. The cabin space is unparalleled for a boat this size and includes three private cabins. Multiple hatches and portholes bring in ventilation and light when not running heat or AC. An expansive head with shower, and a master suite complete with a King-sized bed showcase accommodations typically found on much larger vessels.

SPECIFICATIONS Aspen C108

• LOA: 37’ 6”

• Beam: 10’8”

• Draft 1’10” (engines half tilt)

• Est. Weight Dry: 9,800lbs

• Fuel Capacity: 130 gals.(Optional 180gals. with Expedition Tanks)

• Water Capacity: 50 gals. (dual tanks 25/25)

• Holding Tank: 30 gals.

• Standard Power: 1X Yamaha 115HP and 1X Yamaha 200HP

• Cockpit: (6’6″x10’) 65sq/ft.

• Heads: 1

• Showers: 1

• Cabins: 3; Master Stateroom (King) ¼ Berth under galley (Twin) ¼ Berth under dinette (Twin)

With this new design the overall living space of the new Aspen C108 is increased. The wider salon makes the galley more functional and allows for a large wrap around dining/seating area. An additional second twin quarter berth, meaning three private cabins and a large head are all nicely allocated on this efficient, trailerable cruiser.

A little bit of extra beam creates a comfortable interior with a C-shaped Dinette. Opening doors and windows means a convenient connection to the cockpit.

The well laid out helm has all controls within easy reach and a great view out the windshield. Twin Bentley helm seats keep both owners comfortable and safe in all conditions.

The galley is fully equipped and centrally located providing easy access to the dinette and the cockpit.

